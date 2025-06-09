Doblin Track at Psychedelic Science 2025 Spotlights Global Healing, Integration, and Cultural Transformation

From Somaliland to the Sacred, Psychedelic Parenthood to Microdosing, the Doblin Track Explores the Human, Cultural, and Global Dimensions of Healing

Featured speakers include Jim Fadiman, Betty Aldworth, Bruce Damer, Stanley Krippner, Michael Winkelman, Diane Goldstein, Maria Mangini, Richard Miller, Jonathan David, and Indigenous leaders from around the World

DENVER, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As psychedelic medicine moves from individual healing to community-wide transformation, Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) will convene the world’s leading voices to chart a new course for psychedelic healing. Hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), this global conference takes place June 16–20, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. With more than 500 speakers, PS2025 is the largest psychedelic conference in the world — and this year, its Doblin Track (named for MAPS’ visionary founder, Rick Doblin) stands out as one of the most inclusive and forward-looking forums exploring the cultural, spiritual, and personal dimensions of the psychedelic renaissance.

Psychedelics aren’t just about clinical outcomes or individual or communal experiences — they’re about healing our relationship with ourselves, each other, and the world. For over five decades, I’ve believed these experiences can awaken people to feel and understand our interconnectedness, develop our individual and collective emotional and spiritual depth to the level of our intellectual and scientific brilliance, address planetary challenges, and mend personal and intergenerational trauma. Now we see that vision blossoming worldwide: people from all walks of life and every culture are sharing stories of transformation, creative insight, and spiritual reconnection. The emotional and cultural power of these experiences is laying the groundwork for real systemic change in how we care for one another and our planet.

— Rick Doblin, Ph.D., founder and president of MAPS

The overarching theme of the Doblin Track is “Personal and Planetary Healing – Culture, Integration, and Transformation.” It weaves together global, generational, and spiritual perspectives, examining how psychedelic experiences drive change from multiple angles:

Global and Cultural Perspectives – From pioneering MDMA therapy in East Africa to Indigenous-led alliances bridging North and South America.

– From pioneering MDMA therapy in East Africa to Indigenous-led alliances bridging North and South America. Integration and Transformation – Exploring the journey beyond the psychedelic session and the practices that turn insights into lasting change.

– Exploring the journey beyond the psychedelic session and the practices that turn insights into lasting change. Indigenous and Ancestral Knowledge – Honoring the original stewards of sacred medicine traditions and amplifying traditional healing frameworks.

– Honoring the original stewards of sacred medicine traditions and amplifying traditional healing frameworks. Spiritual and Religious Freedom – Elevating the voices of entheogenic churches, first responders, and constitutional advocates.

– Elevating the voices of entheogenic churches, first responders, and constitutional advocates. Parenthood and Intergenerational Healing – Supporting caregivers and families with tools to navigate trauma, postpartum care, and adolescent well-being.

– Supporting caregivers and families with tools to navigate trauma, postpartum care, and adolescent well-being. Creativity and Innovation – Exploring how psychedelics unlock human imagination, artistic breakthroughs, and new ways of thinking.

– Exploring how psychedelics unlock human imagination, artistic breakthroughs, and new ways of thinking. Evolution of Psychedelic Healing – Surveying how therapy is expanding across contexts and populations, while building systems of safety and equity.



Global & Cultural Healing

MDMA-Assisted Therapy in Somaliland, East Africa – Dale Armstrong and Dr. Salah Ahmed share their pioneering work introducing MDMA-assisted therapy in Somaliland. They’ll discuss early outcomes, cultural nuances, and the healing potential of global partnerships.

– Dale Armstrong and Dr. Salah Ahmed share their pioneering work introducing MDMA-assisted therapy in Somaliland. They’ll discuss early outcomes, cultural nuances, and the healing potential of global partnerships. Between Tradition and Transformation: The Lived Experiences of Ultra-Orthodox Jews Using Ayahuasca – Researcher Jonathan David explores how members of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community are engaging in ayahuasca ceremonies, shedding light on the tensions and healing that emerge when deep traditions meet psychedelic medicine.

– Researcher Jonathan David explores how members of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community are engaging in ayahuasca ceremonies, shedding light on the tensions and healing that emerge when deep traditions meet psychedelic medicine. How Indigenous, Community & Church Leaders Are Building Bridges Between the Global South and North – The Eagle-Condor Prophecy is inviting us into Global North and South Collaboration, learn how trust is built, relations are cultivated, and wisdom is translated into education for people like you! Community building and right relations are at the heart of the Plant Medicine Movement, as is celebrating different cultures and combining sacred practices for divine collaboration.

– The Eagle-Condor Prophecy is inviting us into Global North and South Collaboration, learn how trust is built, relations are cultivated, and wisdom is translated into education for people like you! Community building and right relations are at the heart of the Plant Medicine Movement, as is celebrating different cultures and combining sacred practices for divine collaboration. A Journey Beyond the Psychedelic: Embracing Transformation Through Mindful Integration – Led by long-time harm reduction advocate Betty Aldworth, this session explores how to turn revelations into real-life healing, with practical integration tools for individuals and communities.

– Led by long-time harm reduction advocate Betty Aldworth, this session explores how to turn revelations into real-life healing, with practical integration tools for individuals and communities. Psychedelic Parenthood: Intergenerational Healing, Harm Reduction, and the Ancestral Future – A groundbreaking panel explores how psychedelics can support parents through postpartum challenges, parental stress, and breaking generational cycles of trauma.

– A groundbreaking panel explores how psychedelics can support parents through postpartum challenges, parental stress, and breaking generational cycles of trauma. Psychedelics Through the Perinatal Period and Early Parenthood – Experts, including Tess Burzynski and Kate Kincaid, examine how psychedelics may support emotional health during the profound transition into parenthood.

– Experts, including Tess Burzynski and Kate Kincaid, examine how psychedelics may support emotional health during the profound transition into parenthood. Sacred Duty: Religious Accommodation for First Responders and Entheogenic Churches – A Constitutional Approach – Diane Goldstein, Sarko Gergarian, and Tarin Totanjian share how psychedelic communities are navigating legal frameworks for religious liberty and spiritual safety.

– Diane Goldstein, Sarko Gergarian, and Tarin Totanjian share how psychedelic communities are navigating legal frameworks for religious liberty and spiritual safety. World Psychedelics Day – Presented by the International Psychedelics Awareness Foundation, this session explores ethical frameworks and community accountability.

– Presented by the International Psychedelics Awareness Foundation, this session explores ethical frameworks and community accountability. Psychedelic Community Safety Systems – Annie Oak discusses how to build safe, inclusive, and self-regulated psychedelic communities.

– Annie Oak discusses how to build safe, inclusive, and self-regulated psychedelic communities. Psychedelics and Creativity – Visionary Bruce Damer explores how altered states fuel breakthroughs in science, art, and design — and how to ground those insights into the real world.

Additional Featured Voices & Panels

Chris Raine shares lessons from Australia’s first 100 patients of legal psychedelic therapy.

shares lessons from Australia’s first 100 patients of legal psychedelic therapy. Magdalena Kaspryszyn and HoloMind highlight European integration and research models.

highlight European integration and research models. Stanley Krippner, Ph.D., and Michael Winkelman, Ph.D., explore traditional frameworks of set and setting.

explore traditional frameworks of set and setting. Maria Mangini, Ph.D., and Richard Miller discuss honoring the legacies of psychedelic elders.

From pioneering therapists and researchers to community elders and new voices, PS2025’s Doblin Track illuminates the human stories and cross-cultural connections driving this psychedelic renaissance. For healers, parents, spiritual practitioners, creatives, and community builders at the forefront of holistic healing, Psychedelic Science 2025 offers:

A Global Healing Forum – 500 speakers featuring scientists, therapists, artists, and Indigenous leaders from around the world, covering topics from healing trauma and family well-being to microdosing and creative exploration.

– 500 speakers featuring scientists, therapists, artists, and Indigenous leaders from around the world, covering topics from healing trauma and family well-being to microdosing and creative exploration. Cross-Cultural & Intergenerational Dialogue – Panels connecting traditional Indigenous wisdom with contemporary practice, and bridging generational perspectives from elders to new parents navigating psychedelic healing.

– Panels connecting traditional Indigenous wisdom with contemporary practice, and bridging generational perspectives from elders to new parents navigating psychedelic healing. Ethics, Safety & Community – Forward-looking discussions on building safe, accountable psychedelic communities and integrating psychedelics ethically into healthcare and society, from establishing trustworthy entheogenic churches to supporting first responders and other groups often overlooked.

– Forward-looking discussions on building safe, accountable psychedelic communities and integrating psychedelics ethically into healthcare and society, from establishing trustworthy entheogenic churches to supporting first responders and other groups often overlooked. Unparalleled Networking – Opportunities to connect with trailblazers at the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and activism – from renowned authors and pioneering clinicians to Indigenous knowledge-keepers and creative visionaries – through panels, workshops, and community gatherings.

Visit PsychedelicScience.org to view the full schedule, register for workshops, and explore hotel and travel options. Workshop spaces are limited and available on a first-come basis.

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

