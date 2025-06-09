Shareholders that lost money on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Urged to Join Class Action – Contact The Gross Law Firm to Learn More

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST).

Shareholders who purchased shares of WST during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=151935&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: February 16, 2023 to February 12, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) despite claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin HVP portfolio; (b) West’s SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to the Company’s profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; (c) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including the Company’s exit from continuous glucose monitoring contracts with longstanding customers; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 7, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=151935&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of WST during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 7, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

