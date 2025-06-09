RKT LAWSUIT ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Rocket Companies, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT).

Shareholders who purchased shares of RKT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 29, 2021 to April 1, 2021

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Rocket’s gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years as a result of increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (b) Rocket was engaged in a price war and battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, which was further compressing margins in Rocket’s Partner Network operating segment; (c) the adverse trends identified above were accelerating and, as a result, Rocket’s gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; (d) as a result of the above, the favorable market conditions that had preceded the Class Period and allowed Rocket to achieve historically high gain on sale margins had vanished as the Company’s gain on sale margins had returned to levels not seen since the first quarter of 2019; (e) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket’s Company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below recent historical averages; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 8, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/rocket-companies-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=151928&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of RKT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 8, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903



