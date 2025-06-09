State Receives $9.7 Million in Mississippi Lottery Proceeds Funds for May

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit Again in Columbus

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its May transfer to the state, sending $9,727,253.65 directly to the Education Enhancement Fund. This brings the total amount transferred to the State of Mississippi for Fiscal Year 2025 to $103,800,242.17.

Each fiscal year, the first $80 million in net Lottery proceeds benefits Mississippi’s roads and bridges. Once that threshold is met—as it was with the March transfer—any additional proceeds are directed to the EEF, which supports public education across the state. To date in FY25, the EEF has received $23,800,242.17 from the Lottery.

Since Lottery sales began in 2019, the state has received $682,582,905.89 in total proceeds for roads, bridges, and education initiatives

Columbus Strikes Again with Second Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot in 5 Days

Columbus continued its Mississippi Match 5 winning streak when a ticket purchased at Sprint Mart #4135 matched all five numbers to claim Sunday night’s $56,000 jackpot. The win comes just five days after a player in Columbus scored the game’s largest-ever jackpot—$1.2 million—with a ticket purchased at 69 Mart. With two major wins in less than a week, Columbus is quickly becoming a Mississippi Lottery hotspot. The estimated jackpot for tonight’s drawing resets to $50,000.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $54 million with an estimated cash value of $24.3 million while Lotto America’s jackpot reset to an estimated $2 million with an estimated cash value of $890,000 after the second largest jackpot in the game’s history was won in Saturday’s drawing. A ticket purchased in Spring Hill, Tenn., matched all five numbers plus the Star Ball to win the estimated $37.37 million jackpot with an estimated cash value of $16.8 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $243 million with an estimated cash value of $108 million.

6/9/2025