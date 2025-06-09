Chopin Law Firm Urges Victims of Multi-Vehicle I-10 Crash on Highrise Bridge to Seek Legal Assistance

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday morning, a serious multi-vehicle collision involving eleven vehicles and a tractor-trailer led to the closure of I-10 Westbound on the Highrise Bridge, prompting an immediate emergency response.

According to emergency traffic officials, the initial accident in the left lane triggered a secondary crash, halting traffic entirely and requiring responders to divert drivers to the Louisa Street exit. Three individuals were transported to University Medical Center by New Orleans EMS.

As authorities continue their investigation, the car accident attorneys at Chopin Law Firm LLC urge anyone injured or affected by this accident to seek legal counsel promptly. The firm’s attorneys have extensive experience handling complex car and trucking accident claims, providing victims with strong representation to protect their rights and secure fair compensation.

Victims and families affected by this incident are encouraged to contact Chopin Law Firm LLC or visit www.chopinlawfirm.com to schedule a free consultation.

About Chopin Law Firm LLC

Chopin Law Firm LLC is a New Orleans-based law firm with over 100 years of combined legal experience in personal injury, trucking, maritime injury, workers’ compensation, and hurricane litigation. The firm proudly serves clients throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, emphasizing personalized and compassionate legal advocacy.

