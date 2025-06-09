Governor Abbott Activates Additional State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather

TEXAS, June 9 - June 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state emergency response resources ahead of increased threats of severe weather and flooding expected to impact the state over the next several days.



“Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary resources to support Texans as severe weather moves across our state that has potential to bring flash flooding and heavy rain,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans are urged to remain weather-aware, regularly check road conditions, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones. Regularly monitor roadways before traveling and check TexasFlood.org for flood information. Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown.”



According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is forecasted across large portions of the Panhandle, North, West, and East Texas beginning later today and lasting through the week. Expected impacts include damaging wind, very large hail, possible tornadoes, excessive rainfall, and flash flooding. Wind gusts in excess of 80-100 miles per hour are possible later today. The rain and flood threat intensifies mid-week across North, Central, East, and South Texas. Texans are urged to monitor local forecast information from trusted weather sources.



At the direction of Governor Abbott, the following state emergency response resources remain available to support local severe weather response operations:



• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads, Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Teams

• Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

• Texas National Guard: Personnel and high-profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists

• Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

• Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews to assist with clearing of roadways, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Strike Teams to support local emergency services

• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

• Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

• Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

• Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents, as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

• Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

• Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

• Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring



The activation of additional state emergency response resources comes after the Governor directed TDEM to deploy resources in anticipation of severe weather threats last week.



Texans are encouraged to proactively prepare for severe weather by packing an emergency supply kit, making an emergency plan, and following guidance from local officials. Texans can find flood and severe weather safety information at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and access all-hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.