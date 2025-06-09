Recently Retired Garland Resident Wins $ 1 million in Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant's “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” Promotion

Durant, Oklahoma, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant announced its first millionaire of the summer early Sunday morning as part of the 2025 edition of “ 3 Months . 3 Millionaires . ” Fuong H. from Garland, Texas, became the first of three lucky Choctaw Rewards Club members to become an instant millionaire.

“I’m still excited. I never thought I would win tonight,” Fuong said. “My name was called; I stood up from my table and said, ‘That’s my name!’”

Last week, Fuong retired from the jewelry company she’d been working at for 33 years. She said she plans to spend her money on her three children and six grandchildren, as well as investing.

Fuong visits Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant at least once a week and said she would encourage everyone who hasn’t entered “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” to “come and have a lot of fun here!”

Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is also taking the excitement of “3 Months. 3 Millionaires.” to the winner’s hometown and will make a $10,000 donation to a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the Garland area. Choctaw will work with the winner to select a nonprofit in their community and will make the donation directly to the approved charity on the winner’s behalf.

“Making someone a millionaire is life changing, and the fact that we’ve been able to do that for our Choctaw Rewards Club members three summers in a row is incredible,” said Jeff Penz, senior director of gaming & hospitality, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. “And this year, we’re even more excited to elevate the ‘3 Months. 3 Millionaires.’ experience by making a $10,000 charitable contribution to a nonprofit in their community.”

The next $1 million drawing will be held on Saturday, July 5 at 1 a.m., and the winner must be present to claim the prize. For more information, visit “ 3 Months . 3 Millionaires. ”

About Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant, Okla.

Located an hour north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is a AAA Four Diamond casino resort, entertainment and convention destination in southeastern Oklahoma. The casino has more than 7,400 slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a large non-smoking casino. The resort offers more than 100,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and seats more than 3,000 at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) award-winning Grand Theater. The resort also includes more than 1,600 luxurious rooms and suites, 20 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, six retail stores, two fitness centers, a spa, and two outdoor pools and a water park. The family-friendly District offers guests 20 bowling lanes, a 6-screen premier movie theater, 70 arcade games and dining options. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Choctaw RV Park located across from the casino. For more information, visit choctawcasinos.com .

