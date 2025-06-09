Job Announcement - Juvenile Drug Court Coordinator - Minot
General Summary or Purpose
Interested applicants must submit a resume and cover letter.
If you are looking for a 20-hour per week position with flexible hours or looking to build your resume and would find it rewarding compiling data, preparing progress reports, and interacting with juveniles and collaborating entities in the Juvenile Drug Court Program, this opportunity may be right for you.
The Ideal Candidate:
- Keeps information confidential.
- Follows and requires others to follow set rules.
- Easily understands, reads, and relays instructions.
- Effectively deals with all levels of the public.
The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:
- High school diploma
- Bachelor's degree preferred
Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions
Title of Immediate Supervisor: Juvenile Court Supervisor
Accountable For (Job Titles): None
FLSA Status: Non-Exempt
The Juvenile Drug Court Coordinator is responsible for maintaining the files of all youth who are involved in the Juvenile Drug Court Program. The coordinator will contact all collaborating organizations (treatment provider, schools, tracker, probation officer, community service provider, etc.) and prepare progress reports for the weekly review hearings. The coordinator will also maintain the overall statistical data, budget, and other relevant information required for evaluation of the program.
This position works a maximum of 20 hours per week.
- Maintains files on all participants.
- Contacts collaborating organizations and provides progress reports for review hearings.
- Assists the Juvenile Drug Court Judge in the courtroom during review hearings.
- Conducts orientations for new participants and their parents.
- Staffs the weekly review hearings and administrative team meetings.
- Coordinates graduations.
- Purchases supplies needed for drug court affairs.
- Schedules and verifies community service work for participants and develops meaningful community service opportunities.
- Communicates and coordinates with programs contracted to provide supervision for participants.
- Maintains statistical data, budget information, and other information required for the evaluation of the program.
- If assigned, may complete drug testing.
- Performs other duties of a comparable level or type ot as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements
-
Requires a high school diploma. A bachelor's degree in the social sciences (criminal justice, social work, sociology, psychology, etc.) is desired.
Valid driver's license or evidence of equivalent mobility.
Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements
Knowledge and Skill Requirements:
- Courteous and cooperative.
- Understands, reads, and relays instructions.
- Follows and requires others to follow set rules.
- Keeps information confidential.
- Interpersonal skills to deal effectively with all levels of the public.
Physical Requirements:
- The essential functions of the job typically require: grasping, sitting, standing, walking, talking, hearing, seeing, feeling, reaching, and fingering requirements or other reasonable methods that accommodate an individual in completing the essential functions of the job.
- Employee is subject to travel in the performance of the job. Employee has control over travel schedule and can often adjust schedules due to adverse weather or travel conditions.
- Employee is exposed to biological hazard in the performance of drug testing.
- Physical requirements can typically be characterized as Light: Work involves exerting up to 20 lbs. Of force occasionally, and/or up to 10 lbs frequently, and/or a negligible amount of force constantly to move objects.
Legal Disclaimer:
