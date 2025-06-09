DSEDT and FDCT jointly launch the “Macao-Hengqin Reverse Business Matching for Industry-Academia-Research Collaboration” to facilitate technology transfer through application scenarios

MACAU, June 9 - The “Macao-Hengqin Reverse Business Matching for Industry-Academia-Research Collaboration” was held today (29th) at the Greenwich Ballroom, The Londoner Macao, co-organised by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT), and Sands China Ltd. The event gathered representatives from Macao-certified technology enterprises, technology enterprises and higher education institutions from Macao and Hengqin. Through the operational scenario technology requirements provided by Sands China, precise matching was facilitated between technology enterprises and relevant researchers. The initiative aims to guide the transformation of research achievements through actual technology needs, promoting in-depth collaboration between technological innovation and the real economy, and contributing to the development of innovative solutions for smart tourism.

This is the first edition of the “Macao-Hengqin Reverse Business Matching for Industry-Academia-Research Collaboration.” Guided by the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, it was implemented by the Sands Integrated Resort Incubation Centre established by Sands China. The event seeks to support Macao and Hengqin enterprises’ R&D investment, facilitate the transformation of research achievements from higher education institutions, and enhance industry-academia-research collaboration. It further promotes the deep integration of industries in Macao and Hengqin, aligning with the Macao SAR Government’s “1+4” Strategy for Developing the Appropriate Diversification of the Economy.

In his speech, Mr. Tai Kin Ip, Secretary for Economy and Finance, emphasised that the appropriate diversification of the economy is a top policy priority of the Macao SAR Government, with technological innovation serving as the core driving force. Enhancing technological innovation capabilities can inject new momentum into Macao’s sustainable development, and today’s event is a concrete practice of this concept. By aligning the technological needs of large integrated tourism and leisure enterprises with the commercialisation and research capabilities of technology enterprises in Macao and Hengqin, as well as leveraging the strength of higher education institutions, the event provides a platform for “Tourism + Technology” exchange. Application scenarios are not only the starting point for technology transfer but also an accelerator for industrial upgrading. It is hoped that other organisations, large enterprises, and integrated tourism and leisure enterprises will offer more application scenarios and demands to technology enterprises and higher education teams in Macao and Hengqin, driving quality development together.

Mr. Cheang Kuan Nok, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Sands China Ltd., remarked that with the continuous deepening of industrial transformation, technological innovation has become a core engine driving high-quality social development. Sands China has been actively promoting the Macao innovation ecosystem through diverse measures, combining technology and efficient management to support industrial upgrading through technological empowerment. It also fosters collaborative innovation between Macao and Hengqin across industry, academia, and research to deliver precise smart solutions. The company is committed to advancing Macao’s “1+4” strategy for diversified economic development, creating more opportunities for local SMEs, technology innovation, and youth entrepreneurship enterprises, and contributing to Macao’s development as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China looks forward to continuing to contribute to the transformation of research achievements through its Sands Integrated Resort Incubation Centre.

The event attracted around 140 participants. During the session, Sands China representatives shared the current technology support and industry requirements needed to promote the development of smart tourism. A Q&A session and business matching activities were arranged to enable Macao and Hengqin technology enterprises and higher education institution representatives to offer more targeted solutions and subsequently submit preliminary proposals to the enterprises. In the six-month duration of the project, both parties will maintain close communication and track project progress, aiming to establish a long-term and effective communication platform to facilitate smooth project implementation.