Conflict Files Releases Investigative Case Study on Abuse of Legal Authority in High-Stakes Divorce Case

The report examines a high-profile legal dispute involving Violetta Sekler, an Australian-Russian national, and her ex-husband, businessman Alex Sekler. It centers on the conduct of senior attorney Navot Tel-Tzur, former internal security chief Yaakov Peri, and veteran private investigator Zvika Naveh. The study reveals how their alleged misuse of authority transformed a private financial disagreement into a multi-agency criminal investigation.

Key Findings:

Fabricated Intelligence and Wrongful Arrest: The study outlines how false intelligence was allegedly used to justify the arrest of Alex Sekler at an international airport, accompanied by a public and invasive search of his private jet, in what investigators describe as a psychological pressure tactic.

Escalation to Intimidation: When legal pressure failed, the suspects reportedly resorted to direct threats. The case peaked when a stun grenade was thrown into the courtyard of Sekler's residence, an incident captured on security footage.

Covert Evidence and Digital Forensics: Investigators uncovered covert recordings, including one in which Yaakov Peri attributes the wrongful arrest to coordination between Tel-Tzur and Naveh. Additional digital evidence points to systematic planning and communication with individuals tied to organized crime.

Institutional Leverage: The suspects allegedly exploited their connections within law enforcement to facilitate these actions, bypassing oversight and legal safeguards in the process.

Expert Commentary:

Dalia Kern, Director of Legal Risk Analysis at Conflict Files, stated, “This case underscores the risk posed when legal authority is weaponized for private motives. Public trust in institutions depends on strict boundaries between legal power and personal interest.”

About Conflict Files:

Conflict Files is dedicated to legal risk and investigative research. Through evidence-based case studies, the initiative informs global stakeholders on corruption, cross-border misconduct, and institutional abuse.

Access the Full Report:

The complete report is available at:

https://conflictfiles.org/#/report/case-study-legal-power-and-personal-motive-when-divorce-crosses-legal-boundaries

