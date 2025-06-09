State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins National Financial Leaders to Urge Senate Rejection of Harmful GOP Budget - For May 22, 2025

State financial leaders warn that the U.S. House GOP’s budget will gut essential programs, shift massive costs to states, and deepen the economic burden on working families.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — State Auditor Julie Blaha will join Americans for Responsible Growth on a press call TODAY, May 22 at 12 p.m. CST, to condemn the U.S. House GOP’s budget and urge the U.S. Senate to reject the harmful proposal now under consideration.

“Minnesota families are already strained by inflation, rising grocery prices, and tariffs. These cuts will make a bad situation worse,” said State Auditor Blaha. “We can’t allow the burden to fall on those who can least afford it.”

State Auditor Julie Blaha and State Treasurers Michael Frerichs and Laura Montoya will urge the U.S. Senate to protect the most vulnerable Americans by opposing efforts to cut $1 trillion from essential programs like food assistance and health care.

WHAT:

State Treasurers Demand U.S. Senate Oppose House GOP’s Budget

WHO:

State Auditor Julie Blaha (D-Minn.)

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs (D-Ill.)

State Treasurer Laura M. Montoya (D-N.M.)

Dave Wallack, Americans for Responsible Growth (moderator)

WHEN:

TODAY, May 22, at 12 p.m. CST

RSVP:

Credentialed press should RSVP by clicking HERE.