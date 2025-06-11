The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Receives Global 2024 Make it Right Award

YORK , PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is proud to announce it has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Make it Right Award by Hilton. This global recognition is presented to top-performing Tapestry Collection hotels with 100 or more guest rooms that demonstrate exceptional performance in key service areas, including Service Quality, Honors Appreciation, Room Cleanliness, and Problem Resolution.The Make it Right Award celebrates hotels that embody Hilton’s commitment to hospitality by going above and beyond to create seamless and memorable guest experiences, responding swiftly to concerns, exceeding expectations, and ensuring every stay is defined by comfort, care, and quality.“We are honored to be recognized with the 2024 Make it Right Award,” said Nick Bilotta, Executive Vice President, Operations, GF Hotel & Resorts. “This achievement reflects the passion and commitment of our incredible team, who work tirelessly to uphold the values of hospitality, care, and service excellence every day.”“The Make it Right Award celebrates hotels that deliver on our brand promise in every interaction, whether that’s through a warm welcome, clean and comfortable rooms, or quick resolution when challenges arise,” said Elizabeth Scruggs, brand leader, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “Congratulations to the team at The Yorktowne Hotel for earning this well-deserved honor and representing the best of our Tapestry Collection.”Originally opened in 1925, The Yorktowne Hotel is a cherished landmark in downtown York, Pennsylvania. Following a comprehensive restoration and grand reopening in 2023, the hotel blends classic elegance and modern comfort. Guests can enjoy 123 beautifully appointed rooms, a restored grand ballroom, elevated experiences at The Graham Rooftop Lounge, and craft cocktails and casual fare at The Davidson Lobby Bar.The Yorktowne Hotel continues to honor its rich heritage while setting new standards for excellence in hospitality—locally rooted, globally recognized.THE YORKTOWNE HOTEL, Tapestry Collection by HiltonSituated in the heart of downtown York, Pennsylvania, The Yorktowne Hotel, part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, is a one-of-a-kind destination that blends historic grandeur with contemporary elegance. Originally opened in 1925 and meticulously restored in 2023, this iconic property—affectionately known as the “Cornerstone of York”—features 123 appointed guest rooms, unique art installations by locally commissioned artists, and a curated design that reflects the rich cultural heritage of York City.Ideal for leisure travelers, business guests, and event planners alike, The Yorktowne offers walkable access to York’s vibrant arts scene, boutique shopping, and local dining. On-site amenities include The Davidson Lobby Bar, The Graham Rooftop Lounge with sweeping city views, and a 24/7 fitness center. A standout feature of the hotel is the magnificent WellSpan Ballroom, a stunning space that can accommodate up to 400 guests—making it one of the premier event venues in the region.Whether you’re visiting for a weekend getaway, a corporate retreat, or a milestone celebration, The Yorktowne Hotel delivers the elevated hospitality experience guests expect from the Hilton family of brands—with the added charm and character of a property deeply rooted in its community.For more information, visit www.yorktowne.com ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 36 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at www.gfhotels.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.

