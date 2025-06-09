Travel Local, Eat Local: Make BC Farmers’ Markets Part of Your Summer Plans

Taste BC Like Never Before at Over 145 Markets Featuring 100% local BC Farm and Food Products





Join the 2025 BC Farmers’ Market Summer Challenge and support BC farmers, small businesses, and food entrepreneurs.

Photo Credit: Downtown Vancouver Farmers' Market; BC Farmers' Market Trail & Emily Lorenz

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, travellers are invited to taste BC like never before by exploring one of the province’s most authentic and flavourful experiences: local farmers’ markets. Supported in part by Destination BC, this year’s campaign celebrates farmers’ markets as vibrant community hubs where visitors can connect with the people and places behind their food—no label-checking required! Every purchase at a farmers’ market supports local growers, makers, and the BC and Canadian economy, making farmers’ markets a must-stop destination for food lovers and curious explorers alike.

“Farmers’ markets are a trusted passport to BC and Canadian food and artisanal goods,” said Heather O’Hara, Executive Director, BC Association of Farmers’ Markets. “Our markets are filled with local stories of makers and flavours. For those seeking a meaningful way to travel BC and support our province, choose BC farmers' markets.”

With economic uncertainty and new tariffs affecting imported food products, British Columbians are more motivated than ever to support our own Canadian farm families and prepared food entrepreneurs. Shopping at a BC farmers’ market takes the guesswork out of buying local. Everything sold at BC Farmers’ Market member markets is 100% grown, made, or baked in BC— guaranteed. From small towns to big cities, BC farmers’ markets are easy to find using the BC Farmers’ Market Trail.

“People love visiting farmers’ markets to get fresh produce and locally made products," said Lana Popham, B.C.'s Minister for Agriculture and Food. “When you shop at a B.C. farmers’ market, you are supporting local growers and food producers while getting to discover unique regional flavours and experiencing why it feels and tastes so great to Buy BC.”

Each year, nearly 1 million tourists visit BC farmers’ markets. According to a recent provincial economic impact study, these farmers’ markets contribute over $232 million to the local economy and generate positive ripple effects for surrounding businesses. Shopping at local farmers’ markets supports entire communities with 87% of local retailers reporting increased customer traffic thanks to nearby farmers’ markets.

“Whether you’re a day-tripper, touring cyclist, camper, coastal explorer or a local, farmers’ markets are a lively and vibrant stop along your route,” said Spencer Chandra Herbert, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “They reflect the heart of each community and offer visitors an authentic experience—fresh, accessible, family-friendly and 100% BC.”

This year we invite the public to take the 2025 BC Farmers’ Market Summer Challenge by signing up on the BC Farmers’ Market Trail Tasting Passport App! A simple and engaging way to take action and make shopping local a lifelong choice while exploring new communities far and wide across the province.



Join the 2025 BC Farmers’ Market Summer Challenge

Participants can sign up on the BC Farmers’ Market Tasting Passport App to complete five local actions that benefit BC farmers, food entrepreneurs, and small businesses:

Shop Local – Buy your food from BC farmers and food entrepreneurs. Plan a Visit – Make markets a weekly or monthly part of your routine. Go Green – Walk, bike, or take transit to a market at least once this season. Explore BC – Add farmers’ markets to your summer travel itinerary using the BC Farmers’ Market Trail. Stay Connected – Follow your favourite markets online or subscribe for updates.





To learn more about the BC Farmers’ Market Challenge and plan your market stops this summer, visit bcfarmersmarkettrail.com/summerchallenge.

About BC Association of Farmers’ Markets

BC Association Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) is a non-profit organization who supports, develops, and strengthens farmers’ markets in all regions of British Columbia. BCAFM is passionate about local food and helping markets, farmers and small businesses grow so local food continues to thrive. To learn more about BC Farmers’ Markets, visit bcfarmersmarkettrail.com.

Media Contact

Sonam Ram

The Social Agency

778-990-6008

sonam@thesocialagency.ca

thesocialagency.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bdbba9f-d344-4786-9268-c85ec5d40a66

BC Association of Farmers’ Markets Join the 2025 BC Farmers’ Market Summer Challenge and support BC farmers, small businesses, and food entrepreneurs.Photo Credit: Downtown Vancouver Farmers' Market; BC Farmers' Market Trail & Emily Lorenz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.