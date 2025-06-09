Cre8tive Technology and Design Patents ERP Compliance Solution, Expands Globally with Strategic Partner Precise

Cre8tive’s Advanced ERP Meets Rising Demand from Global Defense Industrial Base

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cre8tive Technology and Design (Cre8tive), the leading provider of manufacturing technology solutions, has announced its patent-pending ERP Compliance Solution for aerospace, defense, and government contracting is now available globally. This milestone significantly advances its international growth and positions Cre8tive to help manufacturers leverage technology to support compliance.



The solution, which has been refined over five years of successful deployment in the United States, now includes government accounting capabilities. This solution enables the defense industrial base to seamlessly manage Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) compliance, long-term agreements, and ASC 605/606 revenue recognition standards.



“Expanding globally with our patent-pending compliance solution enhances security for the defense industrial base and allows Cre8tive to better support the evolving needs of global manufacturers,” said Bob Aronson, Chief Revenue Officer at Cre8tive Technology and Design. “Cre8tive is proud to be the first to provide this advanced level of compliance and capability to mid-market manufacturers and supply chain organizations, an advantage previously reserved for top-tier enterprises.”



Cre8tive’s global availability extends to the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia through its formal partnership with Precise Business Solutions, one of Epicor’s most experienced and awarded international partners. Together, they will sell, support, and implement the solution, leveraging Precise’s established regional presence and the duo’s proven expertise in Epicor’s Kinetic ERP platform. As the need arises in other countries, Cre8tive will continue to enhance its depth of capabilities to support customers globally.



“We’re excited to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Cre8tive and bring this innovative solution to global markets,” said Mark Batina, Managing Director at Precise. “Our local teams and market knowledge will ensure manufacturers in the expanded regions can confidently meet defense compliance standards while enhancing productivity and growth.”



This launch comes as demand for compliance-enabled ERP solutions intensifies worldwide. With the global ERP market valued at $75 billion and defense-related ERP solutions approaching 10% of that, Cre8tive’s solution fills a growing gap for mid-market manufacturers in the defense sector. The company’s agile expansion strategy responds to global supply chain pressures and rising technological requirements across the defense manufacturing ecosystem.



“By empowering manufacturers to navigate complex regulatory landscapes with a turnkey ERP solution, we’re helping secure and modernize the global defense supply chain,” Aronson added.



Cre8tive has long evaluated opportunities to expand its ERP solution to international manufacturing. Recognizing market shifts and increasing technology requirements, Cre8tive moved quickly to bring a first-of-its-kind solution internationally and drive its next phase of organic growth.



Cre8tive Technology and Design is a leading provider of business-critical ERP technology solutions for manufacturing and distribution companies. Specializing in Epicor ERP implementation and customization, Cre8tive provides personalized solutions to help businesses in aerospace, defense, and other highly regulated industries to streamline operations and improve efficiency. Cre8tive supports customers across the globe with more than 150 business professionals and industry experts. For more information, visit ctnd.com



Precise Business Solutions leverages the deep, industry-specific capabilities embedded within the Epicor Kinetic ERP platform, helping manufacturers maximize the productivity of their people, increase their business velocity and accelerate growth. Precise is one of Epicor’s longest-serving, most awarded and best regarded international partners, both as a reseller and support provider for Epicor Kinetic and as one of a handful of Platinum-level Independent Software Vendors extending the value of Epicor’s ERP through industrial-strength companion solutions. For more information, visit precisebusiness.com

