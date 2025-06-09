Greystone Provides $26 Million in Bridge Financing for Skilled Nursing Facility in California

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $26,000,000 Bridge loan for the acquisition of a skilled nursing facility in California. The financing was originated by Christopher Clare and Ben Rubin of Greystone.

The Greystone Bridge loan includes a 15-month term with a 12-month extension option at a floating rate and is full-term interest-only. Greystone intends to lead the borrower through a permanent financing solution with a HUD-insured loan.

“We are thrilled to have helped the sponsor acquire this beautiful new asset and look forward to ushering them through the FHA loan process, which provides longer terms and lower rates than other permanent debt options in today’s market,” said Mr. Rubin. “As the #1 HUD healthcare lender*, Greystone’s lending expertise and market knowledge are essential resources for sponsors looking to grow and optimize their portfolios.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

*For HUD's 2024 fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. Based upon combined firm commitments received by Greystone Funding Company LLC and Greystone Servicing company LLC and excludes risk sharing and hospital loans.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.