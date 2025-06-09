Key Growth Driver for Digital Twin in Buildings Market 2025: Cloud-Based Platform Adoption Accelerates Expansion

The Business Research Company

The digital twin for buildings market size has grown exponentially in recent years. The market is projected to grow from $1.36 billion in 2024 to $1.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.8%. The increase can be attributed to increasing demand for operational efficiency, mounting adoption of the internet of things, fed by increasing need for predictive maintenance, rising awareness of energy efficiency and substantial investments in building automation systems.

What Are The Growth Projections For The Digital Twin For Buildings Market?

Market experts anticipate the digital twin for buildings market to see exponential progress in the next few years, with a possible growth to $4.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.5%. Prominent trends in the forecast period include developing sustainable energy models, integration with smart grids, smart building design innovations, integration with building information modeling and cloud computing. The prominent factor behind the growth during the forecast period will be down to increasing focus on sustainability, burgeoning demand for real-time data analytics, and the escalating complexity of building systems.

What's Propelling The Growth Of The Digital Twin For Buildings Market?

The rising use of cloud-based platforms is poised to be the primary growth driver of the market. Cloud-based platforms are online services that offer on-demand access to various computing resources such as storage, servers, and software over the internet, facilitating scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency. The increasing demand for scalable and cost-efficient cloud computing platforms reduce the need for expensive on-site infrastructure while enabling flexible resource allocation. Digital twins software improves decision-making by offering actionable insights for maintenance, energy efficiency, and space utilization.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Digital Twin For Buildings Market?

Industry behemoths comprising of Amazon Web Services Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Microsoft Azure, General Electric Company, and Accenture plc, among others hold commanding positions in the digital twin for buildings market. Their role in implementing innovative solutions and refining industrial practices plays a vital part in shaping the market landscape.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Digital Twin For Buildings Market?

Big players in this realm are focusing on crafting technologically advanced solutions such as software as a service SaaS digital twin platforms to elevate building performance, bolster energy efficiency, and streamline maintenance processes. Take, the case of Germany-based Nemetschek Group, which launched a SaaS digital twin platform, dTwin, designed to drive more efficient facility management throughout a building's life-cycle.

How Is The Digital Twin For Buildings Market Segmented?

Various segments contributing to the dynamic growth of the market include divisions by component, type, application, and industry. The market comprises components like software and services and types including descriptive twin, informative twin, predictive twin, to name a few applications, such as automated progress monitoring, as-executed vs. as-planned models, and many others. It finds applications in industries like manufacturing, aerospace and defense, utilities, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Digital Twin For Buildings Market?

Region-wise, North America was the largest player in the digital twin for buildings market in 2024. However, various other locations like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, Africa also play crucial roles in this market.

