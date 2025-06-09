Instead Launches Tax Reports – Maximizing Savings for Individuals and Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instead , a pioneering tax management platform, today announces the official launch of its game-changing AI-driven tax reports, designed to transform how business owners and individuals make tax decisions and maximize tax savings.

Instead’s platform empowers users to get ahead of tax deadlines by transforming reactive filing into proactive financial strategy. By harnessing artificial intelligence to analyze every line of the tax return, users uncover eligible tax strategies and missed opportunities.

Reports include:

Tax Return Analysis Report – Reveals tax-saving opportunities in tax returns for individuals (1040) and businesses (Schedule C, E, F, 1120, 1120S, 1065).

– Reveals tax-saving opportunities in tax returns for individuals (1040) and businesses (Schedule C, E, F, 1120, 1120S, 1065). Tax Plan Report – Provides a real-time summary and action list of all tax strategies across all entities in a tax year. This includes potential and actual savings, summaries for each tax strategy, and IRS and court case references.

– Provides a real-time summary and action list of all tax strategies across all entities in a tax year. This includes potential and actual savings, summaries for each tax strategy, and IRS and court case references. Tax Strategy Reports – One for every tax strategy, complete with detailed calculations of deductions and credits, supporting documentation, and an actionable plan including common pitfalls and steps to file.



Every report is designed for clarity, compliance, and confidence and is backed by detailed calculations and real-time updates to support your final tax return.

Instead users can invite their tax professional to collaborate on tax strategies or search the directory of firms who support the Instead platform and offer tax planning and advisory. All tools are built to ensure users and their advisors can maximize tax savings together with transparency and ease.

“We are excited to bring our users the future of smart, effective decisions when it comes to filing taxes,” states Andrew Argue, CPA and CEO and co-founder of Instead. “With Instead, users can easily uncover and implement tax strategies and opportunities that will save them money and have the transparent calculations to support a tax return. And this is just the beginning…we have some exciting things on our roadmap and look forward to sharing them very soon!”

A free trial is available. For more information or to sign up, visit www.instead.com .

About Instead

Instead ( www.instead.com ) is revolutionizing tax management as the first company in decades to receive IRS and state approvals to file individual, business, trust and estate returns. The platform uses AI to analyze tax returns, identify missed opportunities, and implement tax-saving strategies with supporting documentation. Starting at $16/month, Instead helps individuals, businesses, and tax professionals save tens to hundreds of thousands on taxes through intelligent tax analysis rather than last-minute filing.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Instead

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

