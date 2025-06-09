The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Key Market Driver In Edge AI Servers Industry 2025: Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing is Fueling the Growth

It will grow to $10.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

According to the latest data, the edge AI servers market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It is projected to grow from $2.95 billion in 2024 to $3.81 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 29.3%. What has been driving this exceptional growth? The key drivers can be traced back to the increasing demand for edge computing, the growing need for low latency applications, the rising adoption of Internet of Things IoT devices, the growing reliance on real-time data processing, and the surging demand for data security and privacy protection.

What Factors Are Expected To Drive The Future Edge AI Servers Market Growth?

The edge AI servers market size is expected to witness significant expansion in the next few years, reaching a substantial $10.54 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 29.0%. This growth can be attributed to a multitude of factors such as the rising adoption of 5G networks, the increasing demand for real-time data analytics, the growing need for decentralized data processing, the expanding use of autonomous systems, and the surge in demand for energy-efficient edge AI solutions.

What Role Is Mobility And Transportation Playing In Edge AI Servers Market Growth?

A crucial element propelling this growth is the rising adoption of cloud computing. Cloud computing delivers a myriad of services such as storage, servers, databases, networking, software, and analytics over the internet, offering rapid innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale. The uptake of cloud computing, primarily due to its scalability that allows businesses to efficiently adjust computing resources based on demand, is driving down operational costs and boosting efficiency. Edge artificial intelligence AI servers are amplifying the benefits of cloud computing by processing data locally at the source, hence mitigating latency, reducing bandwidth usage, and lowering dependency on centralized cloud infrastructure.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Edge Ai Servers Market Landscape?

Some key industry players in the edge artificial intelligence AI servers market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Lenovo Group Limited, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., and others. These organizations have remained at the forefront of the market by focusing on developing innovative servers, such as compact AI inferencing servers to enable real-time processing, further bolstering the growth of the market.

Are There Any Key Edge Ai Servers Market Segments?

Examining the market in greater detail, it can be segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. It can also be segmented by organization size into small and medium enterprises SME’s, and large enterprises, and by end-user industry into information technology and telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer electronics, retail, media and entertainment, among others.

How Have Different Edge Ai Servers Market Regions Performed?

From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share in 2024. However, the analysis also covers other key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

