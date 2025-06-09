Military Veterans mourns the passing of General Ramano

Department of Military Veterans mourns the passing of Lieutenant General Gilbert Lebeko Ramano, a distinguished freedom fighter, senior uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) commander, and former Chief of the South African Army.

Born on 7 July 1939 in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, General Ramano passed away today at the age of 85 at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria, leaving behind a legacy of service, discipline, and dedication to the struggle for a democratic South Africa.

Before 1994, General Ramano was a leading figure in the armed liberation movement, having left South Africa in the 1960s to join MK in exile. He received advanced military training in Tanzania, Egypt, and the Soviet Union, emerging as a respected strategist and mentor to many young cadres across ANC military camps. His deep commitment to justice and principled leadership helped shape the foundation for South Africa’s post-apartheid defence ethos.

The Department salutes General Ramano as one of the visionaries behind the integration of liberation forces into a unified South African National Defence Force in 1994. His passing is a profound loss to the military veteran community and to the nation.

We extend heartfelt condolences to the Ramano family and to all who served alongside him.

May his revolutionary spirit continue to guide future generations.

