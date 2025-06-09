KwaZulu-Natal Education condemns school violence at Lakehaven Secondary School

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has a zero tolerance stance on school violence of any shape or form.

This follows a disheartening display of assault on learners by learners that took place at Lakehaven Secondary School under the uMlazi District.

This violent act captured on video is condemned unequivocally by the Department and depicts learners involved in a group physical fight in full school uniform. These videos are accompanied by allegations of racial intolerance, which has no place in schools and society.

It must be noted that the Department has launched a full investigation into this incident and perpetrators will be brought to book.

"Schools are safe havens, where teaching and learning should be our number one priority. Jeopardizing the safety of learners, teachers and staff is a serious criminal offence, against the law and we will act decisively to curb these incidents," said MEC Hlomuka.

The Department deeply regrets the bodily harm and emotional distress caused by this incident on its learners and wishes them a speedy recovery and healing.

