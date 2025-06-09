Agriculture on climate advisory for the 2025 winter season

The winter season began with temperatures gradually declining and the passage of cold fronts with some snowfall in high-lying areas. Summer rainfall areas received plenty of rain during summer and the veld and livestock conditions are reasonable to good in many areas. Summer crops have been harvested and winter crops are being planted. The average level of major dams remains high in most provinces.

According to the Seasonal Climate Watch issued by the South African Weather Service, dated 4 June 2025, above-normal rainfall is anticipated during mid-winter for the south-western parts of the country and eastern coastal areas. The remainder of the country will likely receive below-normal rainfall. However, during late-winter and early spring, only the eastern coastal areas can expect above-normal rainfall, with the outlook for the south-western areas of the country changing to below-normal rainfall. Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be above-normal, but below-normal in parts of the southern coastal areas.

With the seasonal forecast in mind, winter crop farmers are advised to wait for sufficient moisture before planting and stay within the normal planting window. In areas where above-normal rainfall is anticipated, it should be noted that not all areas might receive the anticipated above-normal rainfall that is well distributed. Therefore, caution should be exercised. Farmers using irrigation should reduce the planting area in line with water restrictions in their zones. The weather and climate forecasts should be followed regularly to make informed decisions. Farmers must continually conserve resources in accordance with the Conservation of Agricultural Resources Act (CARA), 1983 (Act No. 43 of 1983).

As winter progresses, the veld continues drying out in many areas. Livestock farmers are advised to reduce stock in areas where there is overstocking to be in balance with available grazing and rotate the camps. Livestock should also be provided with additional feed, as well as relevant licks. In addition, a vaccination routine should be followed. Enough water points should be provided for the livestock on the farm and shelter during bad weather conditions, as well as during frigid conditions.

The risk of veld fires is increasing as the veld continues drying out. Therefore, the creation and maintenance of fire belts should be prioritised along with adherence to veld fire warnings. Episodes of cold spells and localised flooding resulting from frontal systems are likely to continue occurring during winter and measures should be prepared. Farmers should be on the look-out for extreme daily weather warnings such as extremely cold conditions and heavy rainfall, especially in the winter rainfall areas, as well as favourable conditions for veld fires, and then implement strategies provided in the early-warning information issued.

The department will partner with all relevant stakeholders to continue raising awareness in the sector and capacitating farmers on understanding, interpreting and utilising early-warning information for disaster risk mitigation and response.

