Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport on nominations for 2025 Cultural Awards

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has opened nominations for the 2025 Cultural Awards.

The department calls on members of the public to nominate individuals or groups in the Western Cape who have made a real impact in the award categories listed below between 1 June 2023 and 31 May 2025.

The award categories are:

After School Programmes

Archives

Arts, Culture and Language

Libraries

Museums, Heritage and Geographical Names

The Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie said: “These awards play an important role in acknowledging the work being done across various sectors to support the performing arts, literacy levels and the preservation of heritage in our province. We want to celebrate and honour those who are not only making a meaningful impact in cultural spaces but also contributing to the growth of our local economy through their work in these sectors.”

The full award categories and criteria can be viewed here:

English: https://shorturl.at/RPu05

Afrikaans: https://shorturl.at/4L4yS

isiXhosa: https://shorturl.at/oTzl0

Nominations may be submitted online at https://forms.gle/LDwdqZY7wpA2gPFc6

The closing date for nominations is 15 July 2025.

Enquiries:

Tania Colyn

Head of Communications

Cell: 076 093 4913

#GovZAUpdates