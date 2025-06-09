Kerasal Launches Innovative Nighttime Renewal Nail Patches in Canada

Overnight Nail Repair Joins the Beauty Patch Trend in Major Self-Care Moment

TORONTO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The beauty patch trend continues to make waves in skincare, and now, it’s coming for your nails. Kerasal, a trusted name in foot and nail wellness, is making its debut in the Canadian market with the launch of its Nighttime Renewal Nail Patches, offering a simple solution for visibly healthier-looking nails.

Bringing the convenience of modern patch technology to nails, this overnight patch is designed to repair and rejuvenate your nails while you sleep. Each patch provides an 8 hour overnight renewal, helping to smooth, hydrate, and soften nails affected by discoloration, or thickness.

“Beauty patches have quickly become staples in skincare routines for their targeted, no-fuss results,” says Whitney Koop, Head of Kerasal US. “We saw an opportunity to bring that same innovation to nail care - a category often overlooked when it comes to overnight repair.”

And the need is clear: Two-thirds of people have avoided wearing open-toed shoes due to concerns about how their toenails look, and 44% admit to feeling self-conscious about their feet. These insights come from a recent survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Kerasal, which also revealed that the biggest challenges people face when caring for their nails or feet include lack of time (25%), lack of knowledge (22%), financial costs (21%), and difficulty finding products that work (20%).

Kerasal’s Nighttime Renewal Nail Patches aim to simplify that process. Created with comfortability in mind, the flexible patches stay in place overnight, forming an occlusive layer that enhances ingredient absorption and locks in moisture.

Kerasal’s Nighttime Renewal Patches are now available at major retailers across Canada, including Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart, London Drugs and Jean Coutu.

About Kerasal

Kerasal (owned by Advantice Health) is a U.S.-based brand known for its effective foot and nail care solutions. Backed by science and built on real consumer needs, Kerasal products are designed to deliver visible results that restore confidence and promote wellness - one step (or patch) at a time.

