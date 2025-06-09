State of Montana Partners with GoGoGrandparent to Provide Free Transportation and Prescription/Grocery Delivery for Older Adults

Program is one of the most comprehensive in the country

SAN FRANCISCO and HELENA, Mont., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGoGrandparent , the first on-demand ride, delivery and care services designed to help aging adults continue to live independently, announced today that the State of Montana has partnered with GoGo to provide free transportation and prescription/grocery delivery services to seniors. Though GoGo has partnered with other states for transportation programs, the Montana program provides a broader array of services, making it a new model for other states to emulate. Customers access services by calling GoGo directly - no need for a smartphone or apps.

"Our goal in providing these services is to help older adults remain as independent as possible in their homes," said Kerrie Reidelbach, Director of the State Unit on Aging within the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. "GoGo’s track record of serving older adults with care, safety and dignity made them a natural partner."

The federally funded program, organized in conjunction with Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services as well as local Area Agencies on Aging, is available at no cost to residents 60 and over.

"Baby Boomers are nearly all seniors now, and people are living longer. We're also seeing family sizes shrink, which narrows the pool of potential unpaid family caregivers," said GoGoGrandparent co-founder and CEO Justin Boogaard. "States like Montana are stepping up to fill the gap with GoGo's services. We're proud to be working with Montana on this important initiative."

GoGo works with local transportation providers to provide services and importantly screens drivers to help ensure they can meet the needs of older adults (for instance, by helping with walkers or foldable wheelchairs). GoGo operators also monitor rides en route, and will proactively contact drivers and/or riders should any issues or questions arise.

The program launched in Yellowstone and Fergus counties in August 2024, and later expanded to Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Gallatin, Silver Bow, and Jefferson counties. Monthly ride volume reached over 750 in May 2025. To learn more about Montana's program, visit gogograndparent.com/mtinfo.

GoGoGrandparent provides the first on-demand ride, delivery and care services designed to help aging adults continue to live independently. Clients select GoGo’s suite of 24/7 concierge services including rides, meal delivery, grocery shopping, house cleaning, medication delivery, companions, pet services and more via a simple phone call, no smartphone or app required. GoGo works with partners including Uber, Instacart, DoorDash, TaskRabbit, Walmart, Amazon, and Care.com, vetting drivers, vehicles and companions to make sure they can accommodate the needs of seniors. Built in 2016 and inspired by the CEO’s grandmother, GoGo is relied upon by hundreds of thousands of people and available in all 50 states as well as Canada and Australia. Learn more at gogograndparent.com .

