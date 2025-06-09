Submit Release
Enserva hosts discussion with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to discuss North American energy security

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PHOTO OP: Photo opportunities with Premier Danielle Smith, Premier Scott Moe and Gurpreet Lail, CEO, Enserva.
   
WHAT: Media are invited to attend an energy leadership event hosted by Enserva, featuring a joint conversation with the Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta and the Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan to discuss the provinces’ roles in advancing Canadian energy growth and long-term economic security.
   
  Drawing on conversations from the recent First Ministers’ Meeting and ongoing national energy policy discussions, the event will address how Alberta and Saskatchewan are working to align their policy and infrastructure agendas with national interests—including LNG development, egress solutions, trade diversification, and energy security.
   
  Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO, Enserva, will host a fireside chat with the premiers outlining their provinces’ commitments to growing energy production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).
   
  This candid conversation will highlight how collaboration with federal and provincial governments can support Canadian and North American energy security in a time of political and market uncertainty.
   
WHO: Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO of Enserva
  Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan
  Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta
   
WHEN: Monday, June 16, 2025
  11:15 a.m. Media registration opens
  12:20 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Presentation
   
WHERE: Exhibition Hall E, Telus Convention Centre
  136 8 Ave SE
  Calgary, AB
  T2P 0K6
   
RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than Thursday, June 12, 2025
   

Media RSVP Contact:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc. 
403-585-4570; smacdonald@brooklinepr.com


