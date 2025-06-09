Enserva hosts discussion with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to discuss North American energy security

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PHOTO OP: Photo opportunities with Premier Danielle Smith, Premier Scott Moe and Gurpreet Lail, CEO, Enserva. WHAT: Media are invited to attend an energy leadership event hosted by Enserva, featuring a joint conversation with the Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta and the Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan to discuss the provinces’ roles in advancing Canadian energy growth and long-term economic security.

Drawing on conversations from the recent First Ministers’ Meeting and ongoing national energy policy discussions, the event will address how Alberta and Saskatchewan are working to align their policy and infrastructure agendas with national interests—including LNG development, egress solutions, trade diversification, and energy security.

Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO, Enserva, will host a fireside chat with the premiers outlining their provinces’ commitments to growing energy production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).

This candid conversation will highlight how collaboration with federal and provincial governments can support Canadian and North American energy security in a time of political and market uncertainty.

WHO: Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO of Enserva Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta WHEN: Monday, June 16, 2025 11:15 a.m. Media registration opens 12:20 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Presentation WHERE: Exhibition Hall E, Telus Convention Centre 136 8 Ave SE Calgary, AB T2P 0K6 RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than Thursday, June 12, 2025

Media RSVP Contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-585-4570; smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

