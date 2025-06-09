On-device Intelligence Market projected to surpass US$121.503 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.35%

The on-device intelligence market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.35% from US$54.590 billion in 2025 to US$121.503 billion by 2030.

The on-device intelligence market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.35% from US$54.590 billion in 2025 to US$121.503 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the on-device intelligence market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.35% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$121.503 billion by 2030.The On-device Intelligence Market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for smart devices continues to rise. This market, which includes technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning , and natural language processing The increasing adoption of smart devices, such as smartphones, smart speakers, and smart home appliances, is a major factor driving the growth of the On-device Intelligence Market. These devices are equipped with on-device intelligence capabilities, allowing them to perform tasks without relying on cloud-based services. This not only improves the speed and efficiency of these devices but also enhances data privacy and security for users.The growth of this market as more people are relying on smart devices for remote work, education, and entertainment. The need for contactless interactions and the rise of virtual assistants have also contributed to the demand for on-device intelligence technologies.The On-device Intelligence Market is highly competitive, with major players such as Google, Apple, and Amazon dominating the market. However, there is also a growing number of startups and smaller companies entering the market, offering innovative solutions and driving competition.As the demand for smart devices continues to increase, the On-device Intelligence Market is expected to witness even more growth in the coming years. This presents opportunities for companies to invest in research and development to further improve on-device intelligence technologies and cater to the evolving needs of consumers. With the potential to revolutionize various industries, the On-device Intelligence Market is definitely one to watch in the coming years.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/on-device-intelligence-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the on-device intelligence market that have been covered are NVIDIA Corporation, Google, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., IBM Corporation, among others.The market analytics report segments the on-device intelligence market as follows:• By Technologyo Machine Learningo Internet of Thingso Others• By Applicationo Smartphones & Tabletso Wearableso PCs & Laptopo Others• By End-Usero Consumerso Healthcareo Retail and E-commerceo Industrial Sectoro Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• NVIDIA Corporation• Google• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.• Intel Corporation• Apple Inc.• Amazon Inc.• IBM Corporation• Samsung• Media Tek• Horizon RoboticsReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-processor-market • Artificial Intelligence As A Service (AIaaS) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-as-a-service-aiaas-market • Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Life Sciences Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-life-sciences-market • Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Government Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-government-market • Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/artificial-intelligence-engineering-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.