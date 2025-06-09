Global Circular Weft Knitting Machine Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Circular Weft Knitting Machine Market?

The circular weft knitting machine market has seen significant growth in recent years, with market value expected to grow from $1.06 billion in 2024 to $1.16 billion in 2025. This emphasizes a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. Factors contributing to this historic period of growth include the burgeoning home textiles industry, supportive government policies towards the textile industry, increasing relevance of knit fabrics in medical textiles, rising production of circular knitwear for luxury fashion, and an apparent consumer preference for comfortable and well-fitting clothing.

What Are The Projected Trends In The Circular Weft Knitting Machine Market Size?

The market for circular weft knitting machines is anticipated to continue its strong growth trajectory in the upcoming years. Predictions indicate that the market will ascend to $1.61 billion in 2029, a CAGR of 8.6%. Fueling this growth in the forecast period is the increasing demand for knitted fabrics in the fashion industry, growth in the textile and apparel sectors, operational productivity enhancements brought on by automation and digitization, a rise in demand for seamless apparel, and expansion within sportswear and activewear sectors. The forecast period will also see the emergence and implementation of several key trends, such as technological advancements in knitting machine design, customization capabilities of circular knitting machines, consumer demand for eco-friendly textiles and sustainable manufacturing, enhanced production of patterned and textured fabrics, and integration with Industry 4.0 technologies.

Who Are The Major Drivers For Circular Weft Knitting Machine Market?

One of the key propellers fueling the growth of the circular weft knitting machine market is the increasing textile production globally. Textile production, a process involving the interlacing of fibers to create materials such as for knitting or felting mainly for producing clothes, furnishings, and industrial products, has seen an upsurge. This boost is largely attributable to the global consumer demand for affordable and fast fashion as consumers gravitate towards trendy, low-cost clothing options that require quick and large-scale manufacturing to cater to the ever-changing styles. A rise in textile production inevitably increases the demand for circular weft knitting machines, providing fast, continuous fabric output, ideally suited for cost-efficient, high-volume knitwear production.

Which Are The Key Industry Players In The Circular Weft Knitting Machine Market?

Market leaders pushing the growth within the circular weft knitting machine market include Fujian Hanma Group Co. Ltd, Unitex Co. Ltd., Shima Seiki Mfg Ltd, Pai Lung Machinery Mill Co. Ltd, Santoni S.p.A., Suntech Textile Machinery Co Ltd., Keumyoung Co. Ltd., Jinjiang Hongji Machinery Co Ltd, Quanzhou Baiyuan Machinery Science & Technology Co Ltd, Sintex cz, Mayer & Cie GmbH & Co. KG, Terrot GmbH, Fukuhama, Wellknit, Welltex Co Ltd., Santec Precision Machinery Co Ltd, Trützschler Group SE, SANTEX Rimar Group, Lisky technology ltd, Fujian Taifan Industrial Co Ltd. These key players are continually focusing on the development and innovation of products to maintain their competitive edge and drive the market forward.

Striding towards a more technologically advanced future, these notable players within the circular weft knitting machine market are developing products such as large-diameter circular knitting machines to enhance efficiency, productivity and ultimately, market growth.

How Is The Circular Weft Knitting Machine Market Segmented?

The circular weft knitting machine market is segmented by -

1 Type: Single Circular Weft Knitting Machine, Double Circular Weft Knitting Machine

2 Machine Capacity: Small Capacity Machines, Medium Capacity Machines, High Capacity Machines

3 Technology: Computerized Knitting Technology, Mechanical Knitting Technology, Hybrid Knitting Technology

4 End-User Industry: Fashion and Apparel, Automotive, Medical Textiles, Aerospace

Subsegments:

1 By Single Circular Weft Knitting Machine: Single Jersey Machine, Fleece Machine, Terry Machine, Open Width Machine

2 By Double Circular Weft Knitting Machine: Rib Machine, Interlock Machine, Jacquard Machine, High Pile Machine

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Circular Weft Knitting Machine Market?

Regional Insights reveal that Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the circular weft knitting machine market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

