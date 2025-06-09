COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FRISCO, TX, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) plans to release its second quarter 2025 results on July 30, 2025 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on July 31, 2025 to discuss the second quarter results.

Parties interested in participating in the conference call telephonically will need to register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4a6aefc65c284c6190c230cdebdf9088. Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/537xytab.

A replay of the second quarter 2025 conference call will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on July 31, 2025. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/537xytab.

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show.

Ron Mills VP - Finance & Investor Relations Comstock Resources 972-668-8834 rmills@comstockresources.com

