AI-Powered Meeting Assistants Market 2025–2034: Insights on Size, Growth Drivers, Trends & Competitive Landscape

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s latest report explores market drivers, trends, regional insights - market sizing & forecasts through 2034.

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Ai-Powered Meeting Assistants Market?

With swift advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence AI, and digital communication, the AI-Powered Meeting Assistants market has been experiencing exponential growth. According to the latest report by The Business Research Company, this market has grown from a size of $2.53 billion in 2024 to an impressive $3.16 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.9%.

What Factors Contributed To The Historic Growth Of The Ai-Powered Meeting Assistants Market?

A myriad of factors have been pivotal in driving the impressive historic period growth. This includes the evolution of natural language processing and the early adoption of artificial intelligence in enterprise tools. Furthermore, increased internet penetration, the rise of digital note-taking apps, and a considerable boost in the use of smartphones and other smart devices have augmented the market size.

What Are The Future Growth Prospects For The AI-Powered Meeting Assistants Market?

The AI-powered meeting assistants market is set to witness further exponential growth in the coming years. It's projected to reach $7.65 billion by 2029, signaling a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 24.7%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in demand for emotion-aware artificial intelligence, integration with enterprise knowledge bases, a rise in personalized meeting experiences, and a growing emphasis on meeting data analytics. Thanks to major trends including advancements in machine learning algorithms, real-time sentiment analysis, seamless integration with productivity tools, AI-powered video analysis, and multimodal AI integration, the market is set for significant progression.

What Is The Driving Force Of Future Growth In The AI-Powered Meeting Assistants Market?

The embrace of remote work models is expected to significantly fuel the growth of the AI-powered meeting assistants market. This shift to remote work offers greater flexibility, paving the way for better work-life balance and augmenting productivity and employee satisfaction. AI-powered meeting assistants catalyze this shift by automating note-taking, task-tracking, and scheduling, thereby enhancing efficiency and collaboration.

Specifically, remote or hybrid work models have been common among high earners, graduates, and professionals, as shown by the UK-based Office for National Statistics' statement that 16% worked from home and 28% followed a hybrid model between September 2022 and January 2023.

Who Are The Key Players In The AI-Powered Meeting Assistants Market?

Current dominating forces in the AI-powered meeting assistants market include Zoom Communications, Rev.com, Notion AI, Dialpad Inc., Gong.io Inc., Otter.ai, Krisp Technologies Inc., Supernormal, Avoma Inc., Clara, Read AI Inc., Sembly AI., Fathom AI, Fireflies.ai Corp., Laxis Inc., Airgram Inc., TLDV, Fellow.app, Grain.co, and MeetGeek.ai.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI-Powered Meeting Assistants Market?

Emerging trends signal that major companies are focusing on developing advanced AI technologies, including new generative AI-powered assistants, to enhance productivity. For instance, Zoom Communications Inc. launched the Zoom AI Companion in 2023, an assistant aimed at boosting productivity and collaboration within its platform. The Zoom AI Companion provides real-time meeting summaries, smart chaptering, discreetly answers in-meeting questions and creates summaries, highlights action items and tracks next steps after meetings.

The AI-Powered Meeting Assistants market report identified the segmentation of the market:

1 By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2 By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

3 By Application: Speech-To-Text Transcription, Automated Scheduling, Action Items And Task Management, Real-Time Translation And Language Support, Artificial Intelligence AI-Powered Insights And Analytics, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Other End-Users

How Does The AI-Powered Meeting Assistants Market Vary Regionally?

North America held the largest regional market share in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

