Ranchero Gold Announces Director Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:RNCH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Wilson as an independent director of the Company and as chair of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Mr. Wilson is the founder and director of Stellium, a company providing business development, communication, investor access, and corporate advisory services to growth companies. Prior to founding Stellium, Andrew spent 14 years working in capital markets roles focused primarily on growth companies and natural resources. He has extensive experience in capital raising for mining, oil and gas, and renewable energy businesses both privately and also listed on public exchanges (AIM, TSX and ASX). Previous roles included running the UK office for the independent Canadian investment dealer Haywood Securities, as a Director in CIBC’s Institutional Equities Division specializing in mining equities, and as the mining specialist salesperson for a leading small-mid cap Stockbroking firm in London. Andrew started his career in Investment Management focused on large cap European Equities with a major Japanese Bank in London. Mr. Wilson is the past Chairman of the Audit Finance and Governance Committee for Wealden Council, in UK and also sits on the Board of a UK based pension fund managing £4.6B and previously chaired the Council’s private arm’s-length property development company.

The Company also announces that Martyn Buttenshaw has resigned as a director, officer and employee of an affiliated entity of the Company. Martyn Buttenshaw remains as a director of the Company.

About Ranchero Gold

Ranchero is an exploration and development company currently focused on the early-stage gold exploration. Ranchero has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Sandspit gold project, consisting of five mineral claims totaling 399 hectares, situated immediately south of Sandspit, Haida Gwaii, off the coast of British Columbia, Canada. The Company continues to look for additional projects to add to its portfolio.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

Jesus Noriega

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jesus Noriega

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

52 1 (662) 437 8520

info@rancherogold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” “plans”, “estimates” or “intends” or stating that certain actions, events or results “ may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved), or that are not statements of historical fact, may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential to add additional properties to the Company’s portfolio.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to regulatory approval; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

