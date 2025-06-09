Matador Technologies Announces Strategic Advisory Board Featuring Leaders from Bitcoin and Gold

TORONTO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3), the Bitcoin Ecosystem Company, is pleased to announce the formation of its Strategic Advisory Board. This diverse group of advisors will guide Matador as it scales its Bitcoin treasury balance sheet strategy and real-world asset (“RWA”) platform.

The Strategic Advisory Board includes:

David Bailey

David Bailey | CEO of BTC Inc | Founder & CEO of Nakamoto Inc | General Partner at UTXO Management

David Bailey is the Co-founder and CEO of BTC Inc, the company behind Bitcoin Magazine and the Bitcoin conference. Since 2013, he has helped shape the global Bitcoin ecosystem through media, events, and venture incubation. A vocal advocate for hyperbitcoinization, David served as a surrogate for the Trump 2024 campaign, helping define its Bitcoin strategy. He also sits on the board of the Bitcoin Policy Institute. In 2025, David founded Nakamoto Inc, a Bitcoin-native holding company focused on building a publicly traded Bitcoin conglomerate. Nakamoto recently merged with KindlyMD (NASDAQ: NAKA) and is executing a Bitcoin treasury strategy backed by a US$710M capital raise. David is a General Partner at UTXO Management, an early investor in Metaplanet (TYO: 3350, OTC: MTPLF). Through BTC Inc, he partnered with Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) to launch Bitcoin for Corporations, helping companies adopt Bitcoin for their balance sheets and treasury management.

Brad Mills

Entrepreneur | Bitcoin Investor | Value Maximalist

Brad Mills is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and early Bitcoin advocate active since 2011. With a long history in Bitcoin mining, strategic investing, Bitcoin angel investing and building successful media ventures, Brad champions Bitcoin’s transformative economic and social potential. As a committed “Value Maximalist,” Brad strategically aligns his focus on long-term Bitcoin treasury strategies, community engagement, and driving impactful adoption. In his advisory role at Matador, Brad will leverage his expertise to shape the company’s Bitcoin treasury model, accelerate market entry, and cultivate a vibrant Bitcoin-centric community.

Dave Forestell

Public Policy & Corporate Affairs Executive | Former Barrick Gold Executive

Dave Forestell brings deep expertise at the intersection of natural resources, public markets, and public policy. He is currently Chair of the Board at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and served as the Founding Chair of iGaming Ontario (2022–2024), where he oversaw the launch of Ontario’s online gaming market—generating $1.4 billion in revenue in year one and $2.4 billion in year two, with total wagers exceeding $82.7 billion. Dave previously served as Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Barrick Gold, one of the world’s largest gold producers, where he led global stakeholder engagement, government relations, and ESG strategy. He also served as Chair (2015–2017) of the Cerro Casale Joint Venture (Barrick/Kinross), a gold project with over 17 million ounces of proven and probable reserves. His leadership navigating complex regulatory frameworks and deep understanding of global commodities make him an invaluable advisor as Matador builds products at the intersection of Bitcoin, gold, and financial innovation.

“We’re incredibly proud of the advisory team we’ve assembled,” said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies Inc. “Each member brings a powerful blend of industry expertise, principled leadership, and deep commitment to Bitcoin. Together, they will help Matador accelerate its mission of bridging traditional assets with the Bitcoin economy.”

“Bitcoin is changing everything—from money to markets to nation-states,” added Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer of Matador. “Our advisors are not just spectators—they are builders of the new financial system. Their collective insight will guide us through the next phase of our growth.”

Matador would also like to thank Darius Eghdami and Michael Wekerle for their past contributions as advisory board members. Their support and guidance helped shape the foundation of Matador’s early growth and positioning in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Matador continues to differentiate itself as a Bitcoin Ecosystem company accumulating Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and developing products on the Bitcoin network. This approach focuses on creating institutional-grade tools to unlock Bitcoin’s full potential as both a treasury reserve and an infrastructure for new digital assets.

The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MATA, on the OTCQB under MATAF and now on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol IU3.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company that holds Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and builds products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Through a self-reinforcing model that combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, Matador aims to grow long-term shareholder value without dilution.

The Company’s flagship offering, the Digital Gold Platform, allows users to buy, sell, and trade 1-gram gold units on the Bitcoin blockchain—bridging traditional value with decentralized technology. With a Bitcoin-first strategy, a debt-free balance sheet, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is helping shape the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin. Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/.

