Japan's Technology Meets India's Innovation To Deliver Global Solutions

The DxMinds and indo-sakura merger boosts bangalore's mobile app development and launches SourceBytes.AI and BluePrintEditor.AI to drive Global Innovation.

Together, we’re reshaping the future of enterprise AI and mobile app development—delivering smarter solutions that drive innovation and growth worldwide” — Gannena. Jhansi

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐃𝐱𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐒𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐫𝐚: 𝐀 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐩𝐩 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 | 𝗧𝗼𝗸𝘆𝗼, 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗼 𝗦𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻 𝗞.𝗞.Founded in 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟱 and headquartered in 𝗧𝗼𝗸𝘆𝗼, 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗼 𝗦𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻 𝗞.𝗞. is a 𝗖𝗠𝗠𝗜 𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝟯 certified company with 𝟭𝟮𝟱+ 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗲𝘀 and 𝟮𝟬 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲. It specializes in 𝗜𝗖𝗧, 𝗜𝗠𝗦, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 services with expertise in 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗔𝗜 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 and 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆, offering reliable and innovative services that have established its reputation as a trusted leader in the IT industry.𝗗𝘅𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀Founded in 2018, DxMinds Innovation Labs is a global technology leader with over 30+ professionals and 6+ years of industry experience. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company specializes in Mobile App Development, Generative AI (GenAI), AR/VR, IoT, and more. DxMinds is dedicated to driving digital transformation worldwide through innovation, expertise, and a strong commitment to excellence.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗿✅ 𝗘𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵: Strengthens market presence across India, Japan, the USA, the Middle East, Europe, and beyond, ensuring seamless service delivery worldwide.✅ 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗼: Clients will benefit from a wider range of offerings, including AI-driven solutions, cloud computing, enterprise software, cybersecurity, and digital transformation strategies.✅ 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: With decades of experience in the Japanese market, Indo-Sakura will leverage its commitment to perfection and expertise to deliver the same high-quality services to global clients through its innovative solutions.✅ 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗜 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: The merged entity has developed SourceBytes.AI, a powerful Enterprise Knowledge Discovery Platform designed to help organizations manage their data efficiently also It has a Bot Builder, allowing businesses to create custom AI assistants tailored to their internal knowledge, workflows, and documents. Alongside this, we also introduced BlueprintEditor.AI, an AI-powered software blueprinting and engineering assistant that helps users generate technical diagrams such as HLD, LLD, and architecture. It also enables the creation of detailed technical documentation, including code docs, test cases, APIs, and database schemas. Additionally, the platform allows users to generate or refactor source code. With its conversational AI code editor, users can easily explain, modify, or write code based on simple prompts, making software development more efficient and streamlined.𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 & 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝗔 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲With this merger, 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮𝗿 𝗝𝗲𝗻𝗮 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿 (𝗖𝗧𝗢) and will lead technology innovations and solutions, driving the company’s vision forward.𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗔𝘁𝘂𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗻, 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗼 𝗦𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗿𝗮 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻 𝗞.𝗞., 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁:"Integrating DxMinds' talent and capabilities into Indo-Sakura enables us to deliver innovative, global solutions. Our combined expertise in AI, cybersecurity, app development, and digital transformation empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape with confidence."𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮𝗿 𝗝𝗲𝗻𝗮, 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝘅𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝘀, 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗲𝗱:"This merger is a key milestone, expanding our technology and global reach. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and fostering continuous innovation."𝗔 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗘𝗿𝗮 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻This merger represents a bold step towards redefining innovation, strengthening technological leadership, and delivering unmatched solutions to businesses worldwide. With a strong foundation in Japan and India, and an expanding presence in global markets, the merged entity is set to drive the next wave of digital transformation across industries.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗶𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁:📧 info.india@indosakura.com

