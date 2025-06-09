Submit Release
NUJ Branch June 2025

This month's edition contains comprehensive coverage of DM 2025, plus features on the Ethics council's 'Poverty and the press' webinar' and the union-wide recruitment and organising webinar.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch.

  • Laura Davison reflects on her first DM as general secretary.
  • Highlights from DM 2025 including coverage of various motions and Member of Honour presentations.
  • Campaigns and communications officer Sam Taylor reports on the Ethics council's 'Poverty and the press' webinar.
  • Feedback from the NUJ's recruitment and organising webinar.

