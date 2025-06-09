NUJ Branch June 2025
This month's edition contains comprehensive coverage of DM 2025, plus features on the Ethics council's 'Poverty and the press' webinar' and the union-wide recruitment and organising webinar.
Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Branch.
- Laura Davison reflects on her first DM as general secretary.
- Highlights from DM 2025 including coverage of various motions and Member of Honour presentations.
- Campaigns and communications officer Sam Taylor reports on the Ethics council's 'Poverty and the press' webinar.
- Feedback from the NUJ's recruitment and organising webinar.
