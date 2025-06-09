Global EV Supply Chain Management Market Set For 9.3% Growth, Reaching $0.96 Billion By 2029

Electric Vehicle (EV) Supply Chain Management Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Vehicle EV Supply Chain Management market is accelerating, with a notable compound annual growth rate CAGR expected from 2024 to 2029. In perspective, the market is projected to grow from $0.61 billion in 2024 to $0.67 billion in 2025. In the historic period, its growth was precipitated by factors such as the rising demand for electric vehicles, government incentives and subsidies, advancements in battery technology, expansion of charging infrastructure, and increasing investments in EV manufacturing.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The EV Supply Chain Management Market Size?

Looking ahead, the EV Supply Chain Management market size is framed to inch higher and will rise to $0.96 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 9.3%. Growth drivers in the forecast period point to the growing adoption of solid-state batteries, the expansion of localized EV supply chains, and the emphasis on sustainable and ethical sourcing. Furthermore, advancements in AI-driven supply chain optimization initiatives and the bolstering of partnerships between automakers and battery suppliers prime the market for continued growth.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The EV Supply Chain Management Market?

Setting the stage for future trends, the forecast period will see an integration of blockchain for supply chain transparency, increased use of recycled materials in EV production, automation in battery manufacturing, the rise of EV battery leasing models, and expansion of second-life battery applications. A critical driving factor spearheading the growth of the market is the building of comprehensive charging infrastructures. The charging infrastructure, in essence, comprises integrated hardware and software systems that support EV battery charging across residential, commercial, and public settings. The surging adoption of EVs is driving the expansion of these infrastructures, ensuring convenient and reliable access. Boosting consumer confidence and streamlining vehicle deployment are additional upsides these infrastructures bring to the table.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The EV Supply Chain Management Market Landscape?

Major companies steering the EV Supply Chain Management market include Shell plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, DHL Group, Siemens AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Magna International, Denso Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Ryder System Inc., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., and others in direction of innovative advancements.

How Is the Global EV Supply Chain Management Market Segmented?

The EV Supply Chain Management market is meticulously segmented to offer an in-depth understanding of the key components:

1 By Component: Batteries, Power Electronics, Motors, Chassis And Body Structure, Charging Infrastructure And Systems, Software And Connectivity Solutions

2 By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers And Three-Wheelers, Off-Highway Vehicles

3 By Stage: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream

4 By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

5 By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

Crucially, the market also proposes subsegments within these components to further zero in on precise analysis points.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The EV Supply Chain Management Market?

Based on regional performance, North America was the largest region in the electric vehicle EV supply chain management market during the historic period in 2024. The report explores this market across other global regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, adding to the comprehensive approach of this study.

