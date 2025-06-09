Global Canisters Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Canisters Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Canisters Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Canisters Market?

The canisters market has experienced noteworthy growth in the past few years. The industry increased from $2.53 billion in 2024 to $2.76 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. This impressive growth can be primarily attributed to expansion in the packaged food industry, urbanization and consumer lifestyle changes, the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, a surge in pet food sales, and the increasing demand for tobacco alternatives.

Are We Expecting Considerable Growth In The Years To Come?

Indeed, the canisters market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory. It is projected to climb to $3.86 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to the rise in e-commerce brands, expansion of clean label and organic products, growing demand for medical cannabis products, regulatory push on pharmaceutical packaging, and use in military and industrial applications. Furthermore, major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in manufacturing, innovative designs and materials, customization and personalization, a shift toward minimalist and clean packaging designs, and the incorporation of smart labeling and tracking.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23647&type=smp

What Is Propelling The Canisters Market Forward?

The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is expected to supercharge the growth of the canisters market. Eco-friendly packaging minimizes environmental harm by using sustainable, recyclable, or biodegradable materials. The demand for these packaging solutions is largely driven by increasing consumer awareness, as shoppers actively seek products that minimize environmental impact and reduce plastic waste. Canisters contribute to eco-friendly packaging by offering durable, reusable, and recyclable solutions that help reduce waste and minimize the need for single-use plastics. For instance, according to a report published by Shorr Packaging in January 2025, 90% of consumers are more inclined to purchase from brands that offer sustainable packaging, and 54% have intentionally chosen products with sustainable packaging in the past six months.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/canisters-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Canister Market?

Major companies operating in the canisters market include Amcor plc, Crown Holdings Inc., Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Avantor Inc., ALPLA Group, Entegris Inc., Greiner Packaging, Graham Packaging Company L.P., Comar LLC, WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH & Co. KG, Silgan Holdings Inc., CCL Industries, TPC Packaging, Zibo Uni-Shine Industry Co. Ltd., Burkle Inc., Carl Roth GmbH + Co. KG, AnalytiChem GmbH, CAS Corporation, Haier Biomedical, Sanax Protective Products Inc., GTS Packaging Solutions.

What Are Some Of The Emerging Trends In The Canisters Market?

One prominent trend is that key companies operating in the canisters market are focusing on strategic collaborations to expand market presence and enhance technological capabilities while catering to the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions. These collaborations typically involve two or more companies working together towards shared, long-term business goals without necessarily merging or acquiring one another. In March 2025, for instance, Graphic Packaging International Inc., partnered with JJM Packaging to launch Boardio paperboard canister, a sustainable, recyclable packaging solution designed as an alternative to plastic, glass, and metal containers. This canister offers significant environmental benefits, including up to 90% plastic reduction, and is delivered flat for improved transportation efficiency.

How Is The Canisters Market Segmented?

The canisters market is segmented in various categories. By type, it's segmented into Aerosol Canisters, Fuel Canisters, and Storage Canisters. From a material perspective, it encompasses Plastic, Ceramic, Metal, Glass, Paperboard, Wooden, and Other Materials. Regarding the application, it includes Chemical Storage, Food Packaging, Medical Storage, and Industrial Use. Finally, the end-users are categorized into Household, Commercial, and Industrial.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Canisters Market?

Geographically, North America was the largest region in the canisters market as of 2024. However, the report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/shipping-containers-global-market-report

Bag-in-box Containers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bag-in-box-containers-global-market-report

Hydraulic Cylinder Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydraulic-cylinder-global-market-report

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has established a reputation for comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Through the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can acquire the information you need to stay ahead of the curve.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.