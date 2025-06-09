Global 1-Decanol Market To Reach $0.43 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 10.2%

1-Decanol Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over previous years, the 1-Decanol market, valued at $0.27 billion in 2024, has demonstrated strong growth. This market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8% to reach a value of $0.29 billion in 2025. Multiple factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period, including industrial applications, the continuous growth of the chemical manufacturing industry, increased demand for consumer products, economic growth, and an increased demand for plasticizers.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The 1-Decanol Market Going Forward?

The 1-Decanol market size is projected to continue its impressive growth trajectory for the next few years, reaching $0.43 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.2%. Several variables can be attributed to the growth anticipated during the forecast period. These include the emerging consumer demand for clean beauty, shifting consumer preferences, environmental regulations, improvements in supply chain resilience, and increasing demand for lubricants.

What’s Driving The 1-Decanol Market Growth?

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has also been substantial in boosting the 1-Decanol market. There has been an increased demand for personal care and household cleaning products, all of which have contributed to recent market growth. 1-Decanol serves as a raw material in the manufacturing of soaps, detergents, and other home care products, and as an anti-foam agent. New awareness and the increased use of personal care and home care products due to the pandemic have led to heightened demand for 1-Decanol, thus driving market expansion.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The 1-Decanol Market?

Prominent companies operating in the 1-Decanol market include Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Sasol Limited, Musim Mas Group, Emery Oleochemicals M Sdn. Bhd., BASF SE, and many others. These companies represent essential industry players and their activities shape the overall dynamics of the market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The 1-Decanol Market?

Many of these companies have embraced innovative trends like the inclusion of 1-decanol decyl alcohol for the production of beauty products such as Woah, to boost their market revenues. Woah, a Mini Beauty Box Vegan-Friendly skincare collection featuring travel-sized products, exemplifies how decyl alcohol is being incorporated into beauty products. Firms like Next Retail Ltd, a UK-based cloud provider, launched their own versions of Woah in February 2022, including decyl alcohol as a key ingredient in skincare products such as their Dual Action Exfoliator, SPF 30 Lotion, Brightening Toner, Cooling Micellar Water, Multi Vitamin Eye Cream, Detoxifying Mask, and Hydrating Mask.

How Is The 1-Decanol Market Segmented?

Segment-wise, the 1-decanol market report presents a comprehensive breakdown:

1 By Type: Synthetic, Natural

2 By Application: Plasticizers, Lubricants, Detergents And Cleaners, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors And Fragrances, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Synthetic: Petrochemical-Based 1-Decanol, Laboratory-Synthesized 1-Decanol

2 By Natural: Plant-Based 1-Decanol, Animal Fat-Derived 1-Decanol

What Are The Regional Insights In The 1-Decanol Market?

Asia-Pacific represented the largest market share for 1-Decanol in 2024 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global 1-Decanol market. The 1-Decanol market report comprises other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

