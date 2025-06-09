Global Green Tea Market Edition 2025: Industry Size to Reach USD 29.2 Billion by 2033, CAGR of 5.56%

Green Tea Market Share

Green tea market grows with rising health trends, consumer awareness, product innovation, global tea culture, and higher incomes.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Tea Market Report by Type (Green Tea Bags, Green Tea Instant Mixes, Iced Green Tea, Loose Leaf, Capsules, and Others), Flavour (Lemon, Aloe Vera, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Wild Berry, Jasmin, Basil, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2025-2033”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the global green tea market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.How Big is the Green Tea Market?The global green tea market size reached USD 17.0 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 29.2 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.56% during 2025-2033.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-tea-market/requestsample There are many factors at work driving the green tea market globally including new consumer preferences, health trends, and innovative products. The shift is also driven by improvements in agricultural and processing technologies sustaining the supply to diversify green tea products to satisfy the ever-growing global demand.Global Green Tea Market Dynamics:Soaring Health and Wellness Consciousness:The global green tea market is experiencing a bloom with an increase in the population’s health consciousness worldwide. Consumers are becoming proactive in their approach to healthcare, seeking natural beverages that enhance their health. It is widely known that green tea positively affects cardiovascular systems, improves metabolism, increases weight management, and decreases chronic diseases due to its antioxidant properties, especially catechins.This change in mindset, combined with robust scientific research and health initiatives, is pushing consumers to shift from low-nutrition sugary drinks to healthier options. Therefore, people are embracing green tea as a natural and easy way to adopt a healthier lifestyle, which is now being consumed by nearly all age groups and regions. This change in consumer mindset is considered the foremost reason for the continued growth of the market.Expanding Product Innovation and Diversification:The growth of the green tea market is further fueled by the continuous innovations and expansions in product lines which try to meet the shifting demands and preferences of the consumers. In addition to standard green tea leaves and tea bags, new products such as ready-to-drink (RTD) green teas, flavored green teas, matcha powder, and functional teas that combine green tea with other health-boosting ingredients like ginger, turmeric, or ginseng are now available.These products are targeted toward new consumers who find the classic flavor too restrictive or who want less hassle when choosing their drinks. The organic and fair trade certified green tea options also appeal to ethical consumers who, even if they don’t strictly require these certifications, would choose to spend more on products they consider sustainably sourced. Such initiatives help in ensuring that green tea retains its position as one of the most consumed beverages across the world while also enhancing competitive exposure as the variety of utilitarian experiences offered increases.Digitalization of Distribution Channels and E-commerce Growth:The shift in the distribution channels towards digitization, especially with the expansion of e-commerce activities, is one of the market forces driving the global green tea industry. Retail sites offer unparalleled exposure, and green tea companies can reach additional consumers outside the physical outlets. Consumers appreciate the convenience associated with online shopping for their preferred tea types because of the vast selection available. The change in consumer behavior has increased supply chain efficiency and fulfillment models that enable sales without intermediary hurdles and direct marketing to customers, thus increasing brand interaction and sponsorship within the customer.Additionally, the widespread use of social media and influencer advertising has helped green tea sell their products online by marketing their health benefits, which promotes brand allegiance and sales. The changing dynamics of web-based activities such as research, purchase, and interaction funneling are fundamental in modern green tea purchasing practices that support the market growth.By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Green Tea Market are Given Below:The Display Market research report outlines a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, offering in-depth profiles of major companies. Some of the key players in the market are:• AMORE Pacific Corp• Arizona Beverage Company• Associated British Foods LLC• The Coca-Cola Company• Tata Global Beverages• Unilever• Cape Natural Tea Products• Celestial Seasonings• Finlays Beverages Ltd.• Frontier Natural Products Co-Op.• Hambleden Herbs• Hankook Tea• Honest Tea, Inc.• ITO EN• Kirin Beverage Corp.• Metropolitan Tea Company• Northern Tea Merchants Ltd• Numi Organic Tea• Oishi Group Plc.• Oregon Chai Inc.• Yogi TeaExplore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-tea-market Global Green Tea Market Trends:The green tea market continues to shift in order to meet the changing tastes of its customers and new opportunities. Increased consumption of a flavored and infused green tea's like those made with fruits, herbs, or spices is broadening the market. A functional green tea fortified with vitamins, probiotics, or adaptogens is becoming popular as people use drinks with extra health benefits. The growth of e-commerce channels is changing the modes of distribution and enabling consumers to have easier access to the wide range of green tea products, including most of the specialized and targeted products.People still have sustainability in mind, as much today where manufacturers and consumers are concerned, emphasis is placed on organic farming and the use of green packages. Green tea has been, and will remain to be even in the foreseeable future, a major component of the health and wellness trend all across the globe, with growing tea market innovations emerging along the way.Green Tea Market Report Segmentation:Breakup by Type:• Green Tea Bags• Green Tea Instant Mixes• Iced Green Tea• Loose Leaf• Capsules• OthersBreakup by Flavour:• Lemon• Aloe Vera• Cinnamon• Vanilla• Wild Berry• Jasmin• Basil• OthersBreakup by Distribution Channel:• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets• Specialty Stores• Convenience Stores• Online Stores• OthersRegional Insights:• North America (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the Report:• Market Performance• Market Outlook• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter's Five Forces Analysis• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Structure of the Market• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

