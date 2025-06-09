In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Defoamers Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Defoamers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s latest report explores market drivers, trends, regional insights, and provides market sizing and forecasts through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The defoamers market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $6.72 billion in 2024 to $6.96 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.6%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing demand in water and wastewater treatment, increase in textile production, rise in renewable energy projects, increasing role in fermentation-based industries and growing demand in water and wastewater treatment.

What's The Anticipated Market Size Of The Defoamers Industry?

The defoamers market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to industrial wastewater treatment expansion, growth in pulp and paper industry, pharmaceutical industry growth, silicone-free formulations and growth in agrochemicals sector.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23665&type=smp

What Factors Will Drive The Growth Of The Defoamers Market?

Noteworthy trends in the forecast period include AI-driven foam control systems, smart sensor integration, graphene-infused defoamers, self-regulating defoamer systems, and integration with Industry 4.0 technologies. The rise in demand for wastewater treatment is expected to propel the growth of the defoamers market going forward. Defoamers are essential in wastewater treatment as they help minimize foam formation, improving the efficiency of the process and preventing operational challenges in equipment such as aeration tanks and clarifiers.

Which Player's Of The Industry Are Controlling The Defoamers Market?

Considering the competitive landscape, the following are major companies operating in the defoamers market: BASF SE, Dow Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., CHT Group, Wacker Chemie AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, Clariant AG, Kemira Oyj, Croda International Plc, Ashland Inc., Elementis PLC, Hydrite Chemical Co., Synalloy Chemicals, Münzing Chemie GmbH, SAN NOPCO LIMITED, PMC Ouvrie, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sauradip Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defoamers-global-market-report

How Is The Defoamers Market Segmented?

To provide a better understanding of the market diversity, the defoamers market report segments the market as follows:

1 By Product Type: Water-Based Defoamers, Oil-Based Defoamers, Silicone-Based Defoamers, Other Product Types

2 By Medium Of Dispersion: Aqueous Systems, Non-Aqueous Or Solvent

3 By Application: Pulp And Paper, Paints, Coatings, And Inks, Adhesives And Sealants, Agriculture, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Food And Beverages, Household And Industrial Or Institutional Cleaning, Water Treatment, Other Applications

How Is The Defoamers Market Performing Across Different Regions?

Geographically, North America was the largest region in the defoamers market in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The Business Research Company:

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boiler-water-treatment-chemicals-global-market-report

Process Oil Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/process-oil-global-market-report

Refined Petroleum Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refined-petroleum-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.