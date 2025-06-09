Global Cool Roof Market To Reach $29.11 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.1%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cool roof market has been showing impressive growth in recent years. Market experts are predicting that this market will see continued growth moving forward, with the market size set to grow from $21.64 billion in 2024 to $23.01 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. Various factors have contributed to this upward trajectory, including rising urbanization, increasing energy efficiency mandates, growing interest in renewable energy solutions, and the adoption of green construction practices that include the use of passive energy solutions.

How Will The Cool Roof Market Shape in the Coming Years?

According to market forecasts, the cool roof market is not only expected to maintain its current growth rate, but is also slated to possibly accelerate in the next few years. Forecasts predict that the market could grow to $29.11 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%.

What Are The Key Cool Roof Market Drivers?

One of the significant drivers of the cool roof market's growth trajectory is the increasing construction of commercial buildings. Commercial buildings, which include structures used for business activities like offices, retail stores, and restaurants, are on the rise due to urbanization. Urban growth translates into a greater need for office spaces, retail centers, and service facilities to support the increased economic activity. The larger, flat rooftops of commercial buildings are ideally suited for the installation of reflective roofing materials that minimize heat absorption and improve energy efficiency.

Who Are The Key Cool Roof Market Players?

Among the companies that dominate the cool roof market are The Dow Chemical Company, Holcim Ltd., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Sika AG, Owens Corning Inc., Johns Manville Corporation, and others. These key players have helped shape the market landscape and continue to play a crucial role in its expansion, and in the implementation of technological innovations.

What Are The Latest Trends in The Cool Roof Market?

One of the key trends observed in this market involves companies creating technologically advanced products, such as energy-efficient cool roof coatings, which can significantly reduce indoor cooling costs. For instance, in June 2024, NanoTech Materials Inc., a U.S.-based thermal materials manufacturer, launched its next-generation Cool Roof Coating, designed to boost roofing energy efficiency. This advanced coating reduces heat absorption and thereby improves overall energy efficiency. It's easy to install and offers long-lasting protection.

How Is The Cool Roof Market Segmented?

As per the report, the cool roof market is widely segmented by roof type, technology, and application. Under roof type, the segmentations include low-sloped roofs, steep-sloped roofs, and domed roofs. When it comes to technology, there's thermoplastic olefin TPO, ethylene propylene diene monomer EPDM, polyvinyl chloride PVC, among other technologies. And finally under application, the market caters to residential buildings as well as non-residential buildings.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Cool Roof Market?

North America ended up being the largest region in the cool roof market in 2024. However, the report predicts that Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming period. Apart from these, the report also covers several other regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

