Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo unlocks rural water solutions through partnerships in rural Eastern Cape

In a decisive move to address water scarcity in rural areas, Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo led a high-impact community engagement in Njijini Village, Mount Frere, in the Eastern Cape on Friday, 06 June 2025.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Unity Water Foundation, showcased the importance of government-civil society collaboration in unlocking sustainable water access for underserved communities. The engagement forms part of the Department’s continued rollout of resolutions from the National Water and Sanitation Indaba held in March this year, signalling a shift toward more inclusive and responsive rural water delivery.

This follows an earlier engagement by the Deputy Minister in December 2024, during which community members expressed frustration over the lack of access to clean and reliable water. In response, the Unity Water Foundation joined forces with the Department of Water and Sanitation to introduce immediate relief measures. These included the proposed construction of protected Wells on natural Springs and the donation of water hippo rollers to alleviate the burden of water collection, especially for women, children, and the elderly.

Addressing the community during the engagement, Deputy Minister Seitlholo highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing service delivery challenges in rural areas.

"What we have witnessed here in Njijini is the result of meaningful collaboration between government and civil society. By working with partners like the Unity Water Foundation, we are demonstrating how aligned action can yield real change for communities in need. Our commitment does not end here. We are determined to ensure the effective rollout of bulk water projects like the Njijini and Ntibane Bulk Water Project, to guarantee long-term water security and sustainability for the Eastern Cape," said Deputy Minister Seitlholo.

The Njijini Village Water Supply and Ntibane Bulk Water Project, located under the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, is envisioned as a long-term infrastructure initiative that will deliver reliable water services to the greater Mount Frere area. The project is part of the Department’s broader rural water supply programme and aligns with national efforts to improve water resilience in vulnerable communities.

Sarah van Heerden, founder of the Unity Water Foundation, highlighted the critical role of civil society in bridging service delivery gaps.

“Access to clean water is not a privilege, it is a basic human right. Our partnership with the Department of Water and Sanitation shows what is possible when civil society and government work together with a shared commitment to dignity, sustainability, and action. The resilience and hope shown by the Njijini community inspire us to keep expanding our impact,” said van Heerden.

The community’s response to the visit was overwhelmingly positive. Residents expressed deep appreciation for both the immediate interventions and the long-term commitments outlined during the engagement. Many community members said the presence of the Deputy Minister and the Foundation brought a renewed sense of hope, signalling that their concerns were finally being heard and acted upon.

The engagement also served as a platform for stakeholders to provide feedback and co-create solutions that reflect the lived realities of the community. The Department reaffirmed its dedication to community-centred development, ensuring that rural voices shape and inform infrastructure planning and implementation.

This partnership demonstrates how coordinated action between government and development partners can deliver practical, high-impact outcomes. It is a model that will be replicated in other parts of the country, as the government continues to prioritise inclusive, sustainable, and equitable water access for all.

Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA