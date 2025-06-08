MPD Searching for Suspects in Assault on a Special Police Officer

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects who assaulted a special police officer in Southeast.

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, at approximately 9:26 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of an assault at a grocery store in the 400 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The suspects were leaving the store with concealed unpaid merchandise. The Special Police Officer (SPO) assigned to the store attempted to stop the suspects, but the suspects began assaulting the SPO. The suspects fled the scene prior to MPD officers arriving.

The suspects were captured on camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25084982

###