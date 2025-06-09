MEXC Hits 40M Users with 46% Growth in New Listing Token Trading Volume in May





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has released its May 2025 performance update, showcasing another strong month of growth across user acquisition, trading activity, and sectoral momentum. The platform’s global user base surpassed 40 million, up from 30 million in December 2024 — a 33% increase in just five months.

Key Highlights:

User base exceeded 40 million (+33% since Dec 2024)

(+33% since Dec 2024) 214 new tokens listed in May (+33.7% MoM)

in May (+33.7% MoM) Average trading volume per user up 45.09%

Top 10 newly listed tokens averaged +2300.95% in peak gains

in peak gains About 40,000 users joined Airdrop+ campaigns



Listing Activity and Trading Volume Growth

MEXC listed 214 new tokens in May, marking one of the most active listing months to date. Trading volume tied to these listings jumped by 46.7%, while average trading volume per user increased by 45.09% — signaling rising user engagement and growing confidence in MEXC’s early-stage project selection.

MEXC’s total daily trading volume reached $4.1 billion according to CoinMarketCap, making it the second-largest platform by trading volume among leading crypto exchanges.

Sector Momentum: AI, GameFi, Meme Coins

Some of the strongest gains came from sectors that continue to define the next market cycle. AI infrastructure token AGT posted a peak gain of +3,770.10%, followed closely by blockchain gaming project NXPC (+3,756.30%) and PayFi protocol HUMA (+1,170.00%).

Meme coins remained a major force in May, with retail-driven tokens from Solana and BNB Chain dominating charts. GOONC surged +3,400%, B gained +3,001.20%, and MOONPIG rallied +753.33%, demonstrating the power of meme communities in driving liquidity and excitement.





User Incentives: Airdrops and Launchpools

May also marked a record month for user rewards and event participation. MEXC hosted 58 Airdrop+ campaigns, more than doubling the number from April. The combined prize pool exceeded 3 million USDT, attracting nearly 40,000 users. Campaigns like AIOT (7,000+ participants, ~320 USDT value per user) and HUMA (100 USDT in tokens, followed by a 1,170% gain) stood out for their strong user response and post-listing performance.

Launchpool events continued to deliver high returns. The ICEBERG pool offered an 8,488.44% APR, while the ongoing EIN Launchpool, open until July 17, remains attractive due to its high rewards and relatively low participation.

Looking Ahead

With momentum across listings, incentives, and user growth, MEXC continues to strengthen its position as a global launchpad for high-potential tokens. Strategic focus remains on trending verticals such as AI, Real World Assets (RWA), GameFi, and the TON ecosystem, where user demand and innovation are converging.

