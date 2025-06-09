Grad 2025: ‘Embrace every opportunity, even the ones that scare you’

Name: Shavelle Lee Vasca

Nationality: Indonesian

School: International Business School Suzhou

Programme: International Business with A Language

Shavelle Lee Vasca (right) taking a selfie with classmates and Ting Wen (second from left) at the Chinese class

Growing up, I was always fascinated by the opportunities in China. I often heard stories about China’s rapid development and global influence, which sparked my curiosity and admiration. When I discovered XJTLU, it wasn’t just its location in China that drew me in, but also the diversity and international atmosphere the University promised.

Although I only arrived in China in Year Two due to the pandemic, my time here has been nothing short of life-changing, and studying at XJTLU has transformed the way I view my future.

First, choosing to learn Chinese at the University was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Through coursework, field trips, and day-to-day experiences, I not only improved my language skills but also gained the confidence to communicate in Mandarin fluently. The level of fluency is something I never imagined I could reach, and it’s entirely thanks to the immersive environment and strong support system XJTLU provides.

One of the most unexpected but impactful moments came from a class assignment. We attended a career boot camp and took part in a job interview, a task that I never imagined myself doing at the time. But that challenge turned into an opportunity. I ended up landing my dream job, and I’m incredibly proud to say that I’ve already received a job offer in China before graduation.

Another highlight of my journey was being selected to join the summer school at the University of Liverpool for free. It was an unforgettable experience that I never thought I’d have. This opportunity not only broadened my global outlook but also played a key role in helping me secure my job offer.

Shavelle Lee Vasca at the University of Liverpool

Both academically and personally, I’ve grown so much. I used to overthink and complicate everything, but the people I met here helped me change. I’d like to express my gratitude to my incredible Chinese teachers Ting Wen and Haixia Wang, my supervisor Dr Chongjie Xu, and my marketing lecturer Dr Nakaya Kakuda. Their classes weren’t just about theory, they were life-changing. I applied what I learned to real-world situations, and it made a real difference.

I’m also proud to have been recognised in several competitions. I received second prize in the “Whispers of Jiangnan: Classical Chinese Poetry Recitation Competition” hosted by the School of Languages and was named most promising speaker at the Chinese free speech competition at Duke Kunshan University, China.

Outside of academics, I stayed active in sports. Our school gym was one of my favourite places to unwind and have fun with friends. Whether it was playing basketball or practising golf, those moments helped balance the stress of student life. I’m especially proud to have won first prize in the 3x3 basketball championship among Indonesian students in East China, 2024.

Looking back, I’m most grateful for the people who made Suzhou feel like home. Despite not spending all four years in China, the memories my friends and I created together through thick and thin are unforgettable. I’m proud to say I found a new family here. Shout out to my friends for the endless joy, jokes and care. You all truly made this journey special.

I also want to thank my family for their endless support and love from afar. Without them, none of this would have been possible.

To new international students, I’d like to say: “Embrace every opportunity, even the ones that scare you. You never know which experience might open a new door.”

I’m thankful for everything XJTLU has given me. This journey has been more than just earning a degree, it’s been about becoming a stronger, more open, and more confident version of myself.

Finally, I’d like to share some Chinese idioms that reflect my learning experience at XJTLU:

- Just as a sword is sharpened through grinding and plum blossoms bloom in the bitter cold, strength and beauty arise from hardship (宝剑锋从磨砺出，梅花香自苦寒来);

-As heaven moves with strength, people should strive to grow and improve without rest(天行健，君子以自强不息);

-Always remember your roots and be grateful for everyone around you(饮水思源); and

-Every encounter is destiny. I cherish and am thankful for each one(相逢是缘，感恩遇见).

By Shavelle Lee Vasca

Edited by Xinmin Han

Photos courtesy of Shavelle Lee Vasca