Pogo Stadium Demo Launches for Steam Next Fest With Go-Inspired Rhythm Strategy and Shinobu Amayake Score

POGO Stadium Key Art Game Screen Local Multi-play

Neon-lit pogo-stick combat meets Go-style territory control in this fast-paced indie battler—play the first public demo during Steam Next Fest, June 9-16.

KYOTO, KYOTO, JAPAN, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie developer Kyoto Entertainment Works Inc. and publisher ruff Co. Ltd.have released the first public demo of POGO Stadium—their neon-soaked, pogo-stick re-imaginingof Go-style territory battles—exclusively for Steam Next Fest (June 9 @ 10:00 PT / 18:00 UTC – June 16 @ 10:00 PT / 18:00 UTC).Festival visitors can immediately jump in and experience:Official Main Theme – A high-energy composition by veteran composer Shinobu Amayake,whose past work includes scoring Stunt Race FX, Wario’s Woods, and Pokémon Ranger: Shadows of Almia.The theme premieres in-game and in the new festival trailer.- Opening Cinematic & Bonus Cut-scene:Unlockable after clearing the final stage, offering a glimpse beyond the stadium.- Ten Hand-Crafted Solo Stages:Featuring four charismatic animal athletes and every attack “Effector” available in the full game.- Beat-Driven Battles & Strategic Territory Control:Chain rhythmic jumps, smash floor blocks, sever islands, and convert them into your turf, all in real time.Why POGO Stadium Turns Heads at Next FestGet in the groove and battle for turf! POGO Stadium fuses lightning-fast pogo-stick acrobaticswith the strategic depth of Go:Ground-Breaking Rhythm Strategy – Think speed-chess meets Go, where you place a “stone” every secondby landing on the downbeat.- Own the Arena:Claim ground to charge energy, then unleash customizable Pogo Gear attacks that knock rivals off their footing.- Skill-Only Multiplayer:Up to four local players vie for dominance; no stat advantages, just pure mastery.- Sky-High Setting & Quirky Cast:Hop through an airborne sports city as expressive animal athletes, backed by Amayake’s pulse-pounding soundtrack.Developed in close collaboration between Kyoto Entertainment Works and ruff Co. from concept to execution,POGO Stadium offers simple inputs yet deep, split-second decision-making that redefines territory combat.The Next Fest demo delivers an early taste of this “hop, drop, and conquer” formula months before launch.“Steam Next Fest is the perfect arena to show why pogo-stick territory battles feel so refreshingly different,”says Kazutaka Ueno, Director at Kyoto Entertainment Works.“With Shinobu Amayake’s music driving the rhythm, every bounce lands with impact.”Play the Demo & Wishlist NowSteam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3672410/POGO_Stadium Festival Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPSgdzjiKtI Press Kit (screens, GIFs, logo): https://pogostadium.com/presskit About POGO StadiumA rhythm-strategy battler where players pogo-jump across airborne arenas, dropping blocks in syncwith the beat to seize territory. Launch window: Summer 2025 on PC (Steam).About Shinobu AmayakeShinobu Amayake is a composer and musician known for her work on classic titles developed during her timeat Nintendo, including Stunt Race FX, Wario's Woods, Mario Open Golf, and Pokémon Ranger: Shadows of Almia.Today, she continues to explore new musical frontiers as a pianist and jazz vocalist, bringing her deep experienceand rhythmic intuition to the game music world once more through her contribution to POGO Stadium.About Kyoto Entertainment Works Inc.Kyoto Entertainment Works Inc., founded in 2009 and headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, blends playful experimentationwith rock-solid craftsmanship across multiple media. The studio’s portfolio spans interactive toys, educational software,and inventive mobile hits such as “Fireworks Artist” and “Flash! Crossword” for iOS and Android. Building onthat track record of originality, the team is now bringing its first original PC title, POGO Stadium, to gamers worldwide.About ruff Co. Ltd.ruff Co. Ltd. is a Kyoto-based product-planning studio founded by former Nintendo staff. Specializing in concept designand creative direction, the team focuses on envisioning and prototyping games, interactive toys, and entertainment hardware,then partners with external developers to turn those ideas into polished commercial products.Media Contactpress@entaworks.co.jp

POGO Stadium | Official Reveal Trailer 2nd

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.