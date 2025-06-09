Orinas Global Launches New Comprehensive Social Media Marketing Services

Orinas Global, a digital marketing and creative agency based in Tokyo, proudly announces the launch of its new version of Social Media Marketing (SMM) services.

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orinas Global, a digital marketing and creative agency based in Tokyo, proudly announces the launch of its new version of Social Media Marketing (SMM) services, designed to support brands aiming to expand in both the Japanese and global markets.The new offering provides end-to-end campaign support from strategic planning and content creation to ad boosting and performance analysis , all tailored to fast-changing consumer behavior trends.■ Key services include:1. Social Media Marketing:We provide complete social media management services — including strategy planning, content production, ad boosting, and campaign analysis. We can manage all your social media channels simultaneously, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, LINE Official, and more.2. Influencer Marketing:Our influencer network includes over 20,000 creators worldwide, with a strong focus on Japan-based talents. We handle everything from campaign planning and influencer outreach to post-campaign analytics.3. BGM Monetization via YouTube Shorts:Creators can monetize their content using copyright-cleared music provided by our partners, earning revenue through YouTube Shorts views.4. P2C (Producer-to-Consumer):We support creators in launching their own brands by partnering with Japanese manufacturers. Available product categories include apparel, cosmetics, and more. We manage everything from partner selection and design meetings to material sourcing and product distribution.What sets Orinas apart is its multilingual execution. Whether your content needs to be in English, Japanese, Thai, or more, the team delivers culturally localized campaigns across platforms.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Orinas provides everything: social media strategy, influencer campaigns, offline activations, venue sourcing, and even product opening events in Japan.Flexible pricing and scalable packages make it easy for startups and global brands alike to grow their reach and build localized engagement across borders.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------■ About Orinas GlobalOrinas Global is a Tokyo-based digital marketing agency specializing in cross-cultural branding, social media strategy, and influencer marketing. With bilingual expertise and local insight, Orinas helps brands succeed globally with campaigns that connect locally.Thinking of launching your product in a new market, but unsure where to begin?Visit us on website https://orinas.jp/en/

