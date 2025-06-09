Is AI killing B2B marketing? The great AI debate to be settled live at B2B Ignite 2025

B2B marketing leaders to face off in a live, boxing-style debate, with the audience, and AI itself, deciding the winner

LONDON, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s a huge debate at the moment in the B2B industry: whether or not Artificial Intelligence is killing B2B marketing.

At B2B Ignite – B2B Marketing’s flagship conference and networking event – on 2 July 2025, a panel of experienced marketing experts will be debating both sides of this ongoing industry conflict.

Some are vehemently against it, claiming that it dries up creativity, takes away the vital human touch, and ultimately means we are all outsourcing our brains to a machine. And it’s a pretty compelling argument – audiences have reported that seeing droves of LinkedIn posts that all look and sound the same quickly becomes a turn-off.

However, some are passionately for AI – they claim that if B2B marketers are using it in the right way, it can actually free up more time to get creative and strategic, and in doing so, improve the human touch that is so desperately needed.

The ‘for’ side will feature:

Rhiannon Blackwell, ABM Leader, Global Marketing Organisation, at PwC

Ben Lee, Head of Data & AI at Bidwells

Catherine Dutton, VP, Global Growth Marketing at Pegasystems



The ‘against’ side will feature:

Chris Wade, Chief Marketing & Product Officer at Gamma

Alex Bacon, Marketing Director

Luca Di Giuseppe, Head of Digital and Growth Marketing at Tata Consultancy Services



But this won’t be your average conference session. The Great AI Debate will be hosted in the style of a boxing match (without anyone throwing actual punches – we hope!). Each debater will have a strict time limit to answer a key question about AI, before a debater from the opposing side gets a chance to rebut. At the end, the audience will vote to decide which side’s argument was more compelling.

And there’s a twist: there will be an extra debater, in the form of AI itself.

For B2B marketers wanting to stay ahead of the curve in the age of AI, this session is a must-attend. You'll leave with a deeper understanding of AI’s potential, but also the risks and blind spots to avoid.

B2B Ignite takes place in London on 2 July 2025. Learn more and register here.

Chloe Saunders

Events Marketing Manager

B2B Marketing

chloe.saunders@b2bmarketing.net

+44 (0) 20 7014 4920

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02cf2761-258b-43fb-89ff-7ecb7660f049

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1ab872c2-de13-4071-810c-14275e134238

B2B Ignite 2025 Graphic B2B Ignite is Europe’s biggest gathering of smart, practical B2B marketers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.