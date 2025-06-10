Endoscopy Devices Market Size Forecast Value to Reach USD 55.09 Billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Global Endoscopy Devices Market Size & Drivers | Mordor Intelligence

The market is driven by rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, and increasing disease burden across regions.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global endoscopy devices market is advancing due to growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, supported by advancements in imaging capabilities and infection control practices. The endoscopy devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 55.09 billion by 2030, growing from USD 40.10 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.56%. According to Mordor Intelligence, disposable and partially disposable endoscopes are gaining traction as healthcare providers seek to reduce contamination risks and processing costs. Increased focus on early diagnosis and therapeutic interventions using visualization tools continues to expand the market.Africa: Growing Procedure Volume and Disease Burden Fuel DemandAfrica endoscopy devices market is projected to grow from USD 0.84 billion in 2025 to USD 1.18 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.20%. Rising demand for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and oncological care is contributing to market growth. Equipment innovation—such as the multi-specialty VISERA ELITE III platform by Olympus—is encouraging adoption across public and private healthcare settings. According to Mordor Intelligence, growing awareness about early disease diagnosis is further supporting procedural volumes across key African countries.Read more about the Africa Endoscopy Devices Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/africa-endoscopy-market?utm_source=einpr UAE: Demand for Early Detection Techniques on the RiseIn the United Arab Emirates, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% through 2030. The increasing burden of chronic diseases like gastrointestinal cancers and a shift toward preventive healthcare are key market drivers. However, factors such as the shortage of trained personnel and reprocessing concerns for reusable scopes pose constraints. According to Mordor Intelligence, the preference for single-use endoscopes in outpatient clinics and surgical centers is growing to improve procedural safety and reduce downtime.Get insights into the UAE Endoscopy Devices Market Report USA: Innovation and Clinical Need Driving the MarketThe United States market is estimated to increase from USD 12.95 billion in 2025 to USD 17.65 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.39%. With the highest device penetration and R&D investment globally, the U.S. remains a key driver of innovation. The launch of devices like Boston Scientific's LithoVue Elite single-use ureteroscope reshaping clinical workflows in urology and gastroenterology. According to Mordor Intelligence, strong hospital infrastructure and reimbursement support are fostering continued demand.Read more about the USA Endoscopy Devices Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/usa-endoscopy-devices-market?utm_source=einpr UK: Technological Advancements Support Market ExpansionThe United Kingdom’s endoscopy devices market is forecasted to grow from USD 1.76 billion in 2025 to USD 2.39 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.38%. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and improvements in digital imaging are enhancing the accuracy of endoscopic procedures. According to Mordor Intelligence, public-private initiatives to expand access to screening programs, especially in gastrointestinal and respiratory care, are contributing to market growth.Get insights into the UK Endoscopy Devices Market Report ConclusionThe endoscopy devices market is witnessing steady expansion, fueled by the global shift toward minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. From advanced systems in developed markets to emerging adoption across Africa and the UAE, the demand for efficient, safe, and reusable or disposable endoscopic tools is reshaping clinical standards. According to Mordor Intelligence, with projected growth in the United States, United Kingdom, and Africa, the market is well-positioned to meet the rising clinical need across a wide spectrum of specialties, supported by innovation and investment in digital healthcare infrastructure.For global trends, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-endoscopy-devices-market-industry?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. 