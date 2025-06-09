NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato to Introduce Aoda in 'Come On, Partner! Summoning Jutsu' Event

Aoda appears at Shinobi-Zato! Utilize the summoning jutsu

Event begins July 5 as part of Sasuke Uchiha’s birthday celebrations at anime park Nijigen no Mori

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction at Nijigen no Mori, an anime theme park located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced that Sasuke Uchiha's loyal snake companion, Aoda, will be introduced to the “Come On, Partner! Summoning Jutsu” event from Saturday, July 5. This special iteration of the event is part of the birthday celebrations for Sasuke, whose birthday is on July 23.

During the event, participants will have the chance to perform the Summoning Jutsu and summon Aoda, Sasuke’s trusted snake partner. This interactive experience allows visitors to engage with the world of NARUTO and BORUTO by performing the summoning technique just like the characters in the anime, and allows fans to celebrate Sasuke’s birthday while experiencing a key moment from the series.

■Overview: Aoda introduced in "Come On, Partner! Summoning Jutsu"

Event Period: Saturday, July 5 – Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM (last entry at 8:00 PM)

Details: Participants can cast the Summoning Jutsu and place their hands on the sealing marks to summon Aoda, Sasuke’s loyal snake partner. This interactive event allows visitors to experience a key moment from NARUTO and BORUTO.

Price: Free (separate admission ticket to the attraction required)

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.