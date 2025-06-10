Microbialtec Delivers High-Purity Cosmetic-grade Hyaluronic Acid to Power the Next Generation of Skincare Solutions

NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbialtec, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), is advancing the beauty and personal care industry through its production of cosmetic-grade hyaluronic acid, providing high-performance, science-backed ingredients for skincare innovators worldwide.

With an extensive molecular weight range from 1 kDa to 3000 kDa, Microbialtec offers customized performance levels, where low molecular weight HA delivers deep skin hydration and high molecular weight HA provides optimal surface moisture retention. The product is suitable for integration into creams, lotions, facial masks, and shower gels etc.

Cosmetic Grade Sodium Hyaluronate demonstrates excellent water solubility alongside skin compatibility and exceptional moisturizing effects. Production options tailored to individual needs enable clients to modify viscosity, stability, and solubility parameters according to specific formulation targets.

All products come from facilities that satisfy GMP standards and carry ISO 9001 certification. Microbialtec enforces stringent quality assurance protocols through purity testing, alongside molecular weight distribution assessment and endotoxin level evaluations to ensure each batch meets the highest cosmetic-grade quality standards.

“Microbialtec’s infrastructure and process control enable the reliable delivery of scientifically validated ingredients that align with international regulatory and quality expectations,” said Marcia Brady, Creative Biogene Marketing Director.

In addition to manufacturing, Microbialtec offers technical support services to help brands substantiate their product claims. Scientific evaluations include:

• Hydration capacity assays

• Skin barrier function assessments

• Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant studies

• Skin explant penetration and bioactivity evaluation

These in vitro and ex vivo studies help brands verify product performance prior to market launch, supporting credibility in consumer communications.

Microbialtec also provides formulation support for various skincare formats, and offers packaging options ranging from R\&D-scale batches to full commercial production. The company’s global logistics capabilities enable timely and reliable distribution across international markets.

By combining biotech expertise with scalable production, Microbialtec continues to contribute to the development of next-generation skincare solutions for an evolving beauty industry.

