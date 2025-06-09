Minister John Steenhuisen addresses National Biosecurity Summit 2025, 10 Jun

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, will be the guest speaker at the National Biosecurity Summit 2025. The theme for the summit is “Collaborative Actions for Food Security and Trade.”

In October 2022, the Biosecurity Hub at Innovation Africa was launched as a joint venture by the Department of Agriculture (Then DALRRD) and Department of Science Technology and Innovation. The hub is an innovative platform designed to foster collaboration, enhance information sharing, and strengthen our collective capacity to respond to biological threats not only for South Africa but potentially across the continent.

The Biosecurity Hub is a strategic outcome aligned with the overarching objectives of the Agricultural Agro-Processing Masterplan (AAPM) and the Decadal Plan. Both these national frameworks emphasise the importance of safeguarding agricultural value chains, promoting sustainable, trade, agro-processing, and ensuring food security utilising also biotechnologically advanced practices.

Date: Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Time: 11:00 (Please note a media briefing will follow thereafter.)

Venue: Sanlam Auditorium, Hatfield Campus, University of Pretoria

RSVP: By Monday 9 June 2025 - Liesel Swart, liesel@roundtree.co.za , 082 672 0067



#GovZAUpdates